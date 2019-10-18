Incumbent Mark Greene and challengers Monti Allison, Quinn Ray, Michael Woods and Kyle Wills are fighting for three seats on Elon’s Board of Aldermen in the November municipal election.

Here are four of the candidates’ responses to questions posed by the Times-News. Woods did not respond to the questionnaire. Responses have been edited for length.

1. If elected, what would your top three priorities be for improving Elon? Why?

Allison: "One priority is to maintain our fiscal responsibility while continuing to offer quality services to our residents; at the same time working to enhance partnerships with both the University and Twin Lakes. Recent growth required adding a second fire station, additional staff for police and major capital purchases. Miles of sidewalks have been added, connecting communities and recreational opportunities alike. My second priority would be implementing the newly adopted Future Comprehensive Land Use Plan to promote strategic growth. For the town to experience healthy and sustainable growth, there must be efficient use of available land and tax revenue generation to support the municipal infrastructure. Lastly, to prioritize items included in the town’s capital improvement plan."

Greene: "A) As a member of the Downtown Elon Advisory Board, I’ve been committed to see our downtown area flourish. The Town of Elon was recently awarded the N.C. Main Street designation, which greatly enhances the ability to see our downtown grow. The primary goal of our Advisory Board is to make downtown Elon a designation for everyone in the area to enjoy. B) Expand the town’s tax base through business advancement downtown, as well as support housing and business development opportunities to the north of town. C) Continue to listen to the concerns of our citizens in Elon and support their ideas in order to make our town a better place to live."

Ray: "My first area of focus will be to recognize and energetically advance the bond between the town and the university. It is incredibly important that we attend not only to what the Town of Elon can do to sustain the growth of the university, but how we can thoughtfully and carefully prepare for our future together. Secondly, I will focus on how we, as a town, can be more attractive to local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Everyone - residents, students and existing local businesses – benefits from a thriving local economy. Finally, I will prioritize the experience and quality of living in Elon through a focus on community events and activities. We all share the commonality of loving our town and when a community comes together great things happen."

Wills: "As with all new positions of leadership, the first thing should be to listen, observe, and learn. The town has had great leadership in the past, so I would like to hear from the community members and learn if there are any concerns at this time. I can only be aware of needed improvements when I get a chance to hear from the people. Then I would want to evaluate and prioritize concerns. Lastly, I would work with the other members of the board to solve any issues in a way we feel is best for Elon."

2. What are your feelings regarding town-gown relations? How can they improve?

Greene: "I view town-gown relations between the University and the Town as being positive. As with any relationship, honest and transparent discussion is critical to success. I was pleased that Dr. Book, President of Elon University, recently attended one of our Board of Alderman meetings and expressed her commitment to a solid relationship between the Town and University."

Ray: "As a local business partner, with The Root and Tangent Eat+Bar in downtown Elon, I witness the deep connection between the town and the university on a daily basis. The university is not just the largest employer in the Town of Elon, but it has become one of the most vital forces in Alamance County and the Piedmont; they are truly a valued partner in our community. In the past, the university has partnered with the town to finance a number of necessary projects. However, as the university grows, it adds stress to the town’s infrastructure and strain to our emergency services. There must be a consistent and committed relationship between municipal and university officials with the vision to address problems before they become critical. This vision must include working together to create a financial plan so that the growth of the university cannot unduly burden town residents."

Wills: "I feel the relations between the town and university community are currently positive, but problems and issues can arise at any time. In any relationship, I feel communication and collaboration is very important. We can grow a stronger partnership through continued communication. This practice also builds trust and respect and makes solving problems and addressing conflicts between the two much more amicable. Taking time to talk to people in the community and learn from each other, including the student body, helps us better understand one another. By working together, I believe both the town and university can be stronger."

Allison: "The Town of Elon and the university have co-existed now for over 130 years. They both have grown geographically and in population. As one of the largest landowners, the university is a valuable partner in the success of our town. The Times-News recently published an article about several small colleges in Vermont that suddenly closed and the economic impact it had on the surrounding communities. While the board must make decisions first and foremost that are aligned with the needs of its residents, we must also embrace our role as a key community partner to the university within our town. With a new university president in place and a new town manager to be hired, it is essential that a positive and trusting relationship exist between both entities. Successful growth in any partnership is built on open and candid communication."

3. Do you consider the town’s association with Elon University a strength or a weakness? How would you work to grow the town’s reputation, separate from the university’s?

Ray: "The town’s association with Elon University is definitely a strength. The beauty of the campus and vitality of the academic community are blessings. We will always be a small college town that shares the name of the university within our borders. However, it is important that we as a town let it be known that we are more than just the school. Through hard work and thoughtful planning, we can be an example across both the state and the nation of a “college town done right”. As a member of organizations like the Downtown Elon Merchants group and the Envision Elon Advisory Committee, I have already been working towards this goal. As an Alderman, I will continue to help the town be more than the sum of its parts. I will build relationships with our neighboring cities and sound the message across the state of the wonderful town of Elon."

Wills: "The relationship between the town and the university seems to be a strong one. Both have worked together for many years with the leadership from each considering the opinions and interests of the other. Obviously, the town was incorporated after the college was established. With that being said, both have grown side by side over the years. The Inn at Elon will soon open its doors and add to the town’s tax base for continued economic growth. I believe the reputation of the school and town will continue to grow together in a positive manner."

Allison: "The fact that we are a university town makes us distinctly unique and certainly accentuates us as compared to similar towns our size without a university. As Alderman, it would be my goal to see the Town of Elon marketed as a charming southern community that is safe, thriving and fiscally responsible, offering quality services and increased opportunities to its citizens. We often forget that Elon is also a desirable destination for enriched senior living, housing both assisted and continuing care retirement living, in a culturally vibrant town. We are well positioned based on current zoning, to add more than 200 single family homes—expanding our town’s borders, which is an attractive draw. Adding additional residents and increased economic development will only further enhance Elon’s reputation."

Greene: "I definitely consider the town’s association with Elon University as being a strength. However, I feel our first and foremost commitment is to the taxpaying citizens of Elon. It’s imperative that we, as elected officials, sincerely listen to the people who voted us into office."

Elizabeth Pattman can be reached at (336) 506-3078, or at epattman@thetimesnews.com. Follow Elizabeth on Twitter: @EPattmanTN