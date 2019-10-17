Incumbent Buddy Boggs and challenger Kelly Allen are running for mayor of Haw River. Here are their responses to questions from the Times-News. Answers have been edited for length.

If elected, what would your top three priorities be for improving Haw River? Why?

Allen: 1) The Cone Mill Granite project: This is a $35 million-to-$40 million project. It will increase our population, thereby increasing our sales tax revenue and it will attract people to visit and move to our town. 2) Attracting new business to help create a larger tax base: I have talked to several business owners and they look at the demographics of an area before deciding to open a new business or to move an existing business. I know the Cone Mill project will increase the numbers associated with our demographics and make us more attractive to businesses. 3) Encourage our citizens to become more involved in the town: I would like to start a program called "Thirty Minutes with the Mayor" where citizens can meet face-to-face and one-on-one with me. I would schedule the appointments at their convenience, after five and on weekends to be available to all our citizens.

Boggs: A) Developing the two vacant mill properties: The Granite complex is nearing the completion stage, which should occur around March 2020. The Tabardrey complex will begin after that. These two complexes will comprise around 25 acres. With the developer of these complexes looking to obtain other properties close to the mills, and to improve roads, streets and paving, this will allow the town to create a downtown master plan. B) Having someone buy and develop the 50 acres in Hideaway Farm within the town limits and adjacent to the housing complex at the Challenge Golf Course. There is a potential to have 200 or so homes there. C) Working with Richard Angino and Third Wave Housing Development to obtain and develop the old Haw River Flea Market into an apartment complex. The number of apartments, size and location were submitted to the town for review and approval.

What do you believe is the city’s biggest challenge, and how can you, if elected, bring a new approach to tackling it?

Boggs: The biggest challenge is to generate enough cash to keep the town running and growing without eliminating any services and maintaining our employees by providing a livable wage and a place they desire. I remain working for not taxing our citizens to death. A new approach! Keep the services we now have and add more as we generate additional revenue. Try to figure out why we have very few employees staying with the town, why is there a constant turnover that requires us to spend our funds to train others replacing the one leaving. Don’t pass along water and sewer increases from Burlington to our citizens. Use increased revenue to pay for this. And most of all, don’t raise taxes. There has got to be a way to protect our most valuable resource – our citizens.

Allen: The lack of a designated downtown: I have worked tirelessly promoting our town, attending meetings and networking with other elected officials and business owners to help revitalize our downtown. While attending one meeting I was introduced to the construction manager of D-3 Development Inc. the company who is now restoring the Cone (Granite) Mill. I believe the mill project will encourage businesses to come to Haw River, thereby restoring our downtown area. I want the downtown area to have quaint shops and benches to encourage people to linger, all while retaining our small town atmosphere.

Do you think the town should continue supporting the redevelopment of Haw River’s historic buildings into modern facilities? Why or why not?

Allen: Yes. The restoration of the mill is a perfect example of holding onto the historical qualities of a building while modernizing it to accommodate today's lifestyles.

Boggs: The town should continue this support. Individuals working in these buildings and anyone entering one of the buildings need a safe environment that meets all of the safety standards required. But we need to maintain the historical aspect of each and every building. When was it built, what was the purpose of the building, who has occupied it in the past. All of this history needs to be passed along to future generations so Haw River’s history is preserved. A quote from Cicero is appropriate at the time: “To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child. For what is worth a human life unless it is woven into the life of our ancestors by the records of history?”