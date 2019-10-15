GRAHAM — Alamance County has had an ordinance on excessive noise in unincorporated areas for years, but there’s been little enforcement, with the sheriff saying the ordinance lacked teeth, and deputies lacking guidance about how to enforce it.

The county commissioners approved revisions to the ordinance in August, limiting, among other things, the hours industrial operations could make noise, and making repeat violations a low-level misdemeanor.

The Sheriff’s Office, working with the District Attorney’s Office, county manager and commissioners chair, is setting out procedures.

First, enforcement can happen only with the approval of a supervisor ranked sergeant or higher, and all actions, including warnings, have to be documented in incident reports.

When deputies get a noise complaint, or observe a noise violation, they are to write an incident report and issue a written warning to the offender.

They will notify Central Communications, which will record the address, time, date and name of the violator. That way, if the offender moves, the next person at that address won’t get a civil citation on a first incident.

A second incident at the same address by the same person, regardless of how much time passes between violations, will result in a first-offense civil citation with a $50 fine. C-Com again will be notified, and violators will have 10 days to pay the fine and 30 days to appeal it in writing to the County Attorney’s Office.

A third violation within 30 days of the second would mean a $100 fine and a misdemeanor charge, which means a court date and a fine of as much as $500.

A fourth violation in the same 30 days would mean a $250 civil fine and second misdemeanor charge.

Civil fines go up to $500 for another violation in the same 30 days.

