The Regional Partnership of Workforce Development — regionalpartnershipwdb.org — has released its annual workforce report for the region, including Alamance County, for fiscal 2017–2018. Here are some highlights of the county’s employment picture.

First, unemployment was at record lows in 2017–2018, and employers struggled to find qualified people and to train current employees.Regional Partnership of Workforce Development — regionalpartnershipwdb.org — has released its annual workforce report for the region, including Alamance County, for fiscal 2017–2018.

Seeking work

The Alamance County NCWorks office saw 2,424 job seekers and 574 employers looking for help.

There were 908 dislocated workers — terminated, laid off, released from the military, leaving self-employment or returning to work outside the home — and 664 (73 percent) were placed and earned more than $7 million in the fourth quarter.

Education requirements

Of the nearly 2,000 jobs posted in Alamance County that year, nearly 85 percent didn’t specify a minimum education level.

182 (9 percent) required a high school diploma;52 (nearly 3 percent) required a Bachelor’s degree;34 (nearly 2 percent) had no minimum education requirement; and21 (a little more than 1 percent) required at least an Associate’s Degree.

Who was hiring?

Cone Health: 100LabCorp: 67Food Lion: 32City of Burlington: 27Alamance Community College: 21Honda North America LLC: 21Lowes Foods LLC: 20GKN PLC: 17Lowe’s Cos. Inc.: 17Pilot: 17

And for what?

Retail: 246 total openingsBill collector: 200Production worker: 152Packers and packagers by hand: 149Laborers and freight, stock and material movers by hand: 126Nursing assistants: 108Registered nurses: 103Retail supervisors: 73Textile, apparel and furnishing: 64Customer service representatives: 49Heavy and tractor trailer drivers: 47Healthcare practitioners and technical workers: 45Social and human services assistants: 45Stock clerks, stockroom, warehouse or stockyard: 44Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators and tenders: 41

At what pay?

Alamance County’s 61,206 workers make less on average than workers in the Piedmont-Triad region and the state as a whole.Alamance County: $20.23 per hour, $42,068 per yearRegion: $21.28 per hour, $44,252 per yearState: $23.33 per hour, $48,516 per year

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.