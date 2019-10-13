The Regional Partnership of Workforce Development — regionalpartnershipwdb.org — has released its annual workforce report for the region, including Alamance County, for fiscal 2017–2018. Here are some highlights of the county’s employment picture.
Seeking work
The Alamance County NCWorks office saw 2,424 job seekers and 574 employers looking for help.
There were 908 dislocated workers — terminated, laid off, released from the military, leaving self-employment or returning to work outside the home — and 664 (73 percent) were placed and earned more than $7 million in the fourth quarter.
Education requirements
Of the nearly 2,000 jobs posted in Alamance County that year, nearly 85 percent didn’t specify a minimum education level.
182 (9 percent) required a high school diploma;
52 (nearly 3 percent) required a Bachelor’s degree;
34 (nearly 2 percent) had no minimum education requirement; and
21 (a little more than 1 percent) required at least an Associate’s Degree.
Who was hiring?
Cone Health: 100
LabCorp: 67
Food Lion: 32
City of Burlington: 27
Alamance Community College: 21
Honda North America LLC: 21
Lowes Foods LLC: 20
GKN PLC: 17
Lowe’s Cos. Inc.: 17
Pilot: 17
And for what?
Retail: 246 total openings
Bill collector: 200
Production worker: 152
Packers and packagers by hand: 149
Laborers and freight, stock and material movers by hand: 126
Nursing assistants: 108
Registered nurses: 103
Retail supervisors: 73
Textile, apparel and furnishing: 64
Customer service representatives: 49
Heavy and tractor trailer drivers: 47
Healthcare practitioners and technical workers: 45
Social and human services assistants: 45
Stock clerks, stockroom, warehouse or stockyard: 44
Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators and tenders: 41
At what pay?
Alamance County’s 61,206 workers make less on average than workers in the Piedmont-Triad region and the state as a whole.
Alamance County: $20.23 per hour, $42,068 per year
Region: $21.28 per hour, $44,252 per year
State: $23.33 per hour, $48,516 per year
