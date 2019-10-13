Airman 1st Class Catherine M. Jackson, daughter of Carolina Marquez-Perez of Hope Mills and Desmond Jackson of Castle Hayne, has graduated from Air Force Reserve basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio. She is a 2019 graduate of South View High School.

