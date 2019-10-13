Achievements

• Angela Carr-Finch, director of operations at Spring Lake Dental Group, David G. Dickerhoff and Associates, has earned a Doctor of Business Administration degree in organizational leadership from Northcentral University in San Diego. She graduated from Fayetteville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in management and Webster University with a dual Master of Arts degree in computer resources & information management and public administration prior to receiving her doctorate.

Appointments

• Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Eric J. Lindstrom of Fayetteville to the North Carolina Arts Council. Lindstrom is an architect and co-owner of SFLA Architects. He has served with the Cape Fear Regional Theatre and Art Council of Fayetteville Cumberland County for more than 20 years.

• Gov. Roy cooper has appointed Kimberly Daniels Taws of Pinehurst to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees as a representative of the 8th Congressional district. Taws manages and operates the Country Bookshop in Southern Pines and is the current president of the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance.

In Business

• Cape Fear Valley Health has opened a fourth Sleep Center lab at Hoke Hospital, 210 Medical Pavilion Drive. The new four-bed lab will meet an increasing demand for sleep studies. Cape Fear Valley also offers sleep studies at Health Pavilion North in Fayetteville, Bladen Sleep Lab in Elizabethtown and its main Sleep Center on Owen Drive.

• Southeastern Health has opened its first clinic in Columbus County, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville. Services include walk-in urgent care, orthopedics, and neurosurgery.

On the Job

• Robin Rye, D.N.P., will treat urgent care patients at Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville. She holds a doctor of nursing degree from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

• Dr. Staley T. Jackson will treat orthopedic patients at Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville. Dr. Jackson completed medical school at Ohio State University and completed residencies with the U.S. Public Service Hospital in Staten Island, New York and New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. He has been on SeHealth’s medical staff since 1995. He will also see patients at Southeastern Orthopedics in Lumberton.

• Neurosurgeon Dr. Saksith Smithason will treat patients at Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville. He completed medical school at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and completed neurological surgery residencies at Prasart Neurological Institute in Thailand and at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Dr. Smithason also sees patients at Southeastern Neurological Center in Lumberton.

• Real estate sales professional Susan Martin has joined Towering Pines Real Estate in Southern Pines.

• Real estate sales professional Rachel Steele has joined Towering Pines Real Estate in Southern Pines.

• Thomas J. Richard, M.D., has joined FirstHealth of the Carolinas' cancer care team as a medical oncologist at Pinehurst Medical Clinic. Dr. Richard earned a medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and completed an internal medicine internship and residency at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. He is board certified in oncology, hematology and internal medicine.

• Amy-Jo Bekong, D.O., has joined Benson Area Medical Center as a provider. Dr. Bekong received her undergraduate degree from University of Maryland Baltimore County and her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency with Campbell University/Harnett Health System.

• Myron Adams, PA-C, has joined Benson Area Medical Center as a provider. He is a graduate of Midway High School and Campbell University's physician assistant program. Benson Area Medical Center provides care to residents of Johnston, Harnett and Sampson counties.