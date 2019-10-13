MONDAY

• Entrepreneurs Academy-Marketing Your Small Business: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Bladen Community College, Building 3, room 102. Free. Register online; for information, call 910-879-5572 or email tlyden@bladencc.edu.

• How to Market Your Business Using Facebook Live: 6:30-9 p.m., Robeson Community College Small Business Center, Building 18. Use Facebook to promote your brand. Free. Register online; for information, call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

TUESDAY

• Health Department Meet & Greet: 4:30-6 p.m., Public Health Center, 1235 Ramsey St., third-floor boardroom. An opportunity to meet Dr. Jennifer R. Green, the new health director for Cumberland County.

• Cumberland County Board of Health meeting: 6 p.m., Public Health Center, 1235 Ramsey St., third-floor boardroom.

• How to Start a Group Home: 6-8 p.m., Bladen Community College, Building 2, room 207. Free. Register online; for information, call 910-879-5572 or email tlyden@bladencc.edu.

WEDNESDAY

• Tax Planning Recap: 6-8 p.m., Fayetteville Technical Community College, General Classroom Building, room 114. A recap of previous tax planning seminars led by Martha Slader. Free. Register online; for information, call 910-678-8496 or email ftccsbc@faytechcc.edu.

THURSDAY

• Choosing the Right Legal Structure: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bladen Community College Small Business Center livestream webinar. Choose the correct legal structure for your business. Register online; for information, call 910-879-5572 or email tlyden@bladencc.edu.

OCT. 21

• Speak Without Fear: 6:30-9 p.m., Robeson Community College Small Business Center, Building 18. Master the art of speaking in public. Free. Register online; for information, call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

• Establishing a Nonprofit: 6-9 p.m., Sandhills Community College Small Business Center, 101 Van Dusen Hall, Pinehurst. Learn the necessary steps to establish a nonprofit organization. Free. Register online; for information, call 910-695-3938 or email reynoldst@sandhills.edu.

OCT. 22

• How to Start a Business for $1,000 or Less: 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Technical Community College online webinar. For information, call 910-678-8496 or email ftccsbc@faytechcc.edu.

• Step Up to Stand Out: 8 a.m.-noon, Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center in Sanford. Central Carolina Society for Human Resource Management hosts workshops for leaders or aspiring leaders. centralcarolina.shrm.org

OCT. 23

• Dealing With Unacceptable Workplace Behavior: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Sandhills Community College Small Business Center, 101 Van Dusen Hall, Pinehurst. Small business owners learn to handle conflict and deal with challenges. Free. Register online; for information, call 910-695-3938 or email reynoldst@sandhills.edu.

OCT. 24

• Managing a Business: 3-5 p.m., Fayetteville Technical Community College, General Classroom Building, room 114. Learn how to deter cyber robbery. Register online; for information, call 910-678-8496 or email ftccsbc@faytechcc.edu.

OCT. 28

• How To Select The Correct Legal Structure For Your Business: 6:30-9 p.m., Robeson Community College Small Business Center, Building 18. Learn the pros and cons of different legal structures. Register online; for information, call 910-272-3631 or email bmoore@robeson.edu.

• Selecting and Training Your Board of Directors: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Sandhills Community College Small Business Center, 101 Van Dusen Hall, Pinehurst. What nonprofits need to know about boards and board meetings. Free. Register online; for information, call 910-695-3938 or email reynoldst@sandhills.edu.