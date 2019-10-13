“The Census is about two things: power and money,” Cara Townsend, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census, said at the first meeting of the county’s Census Executive Committee.

There is a kind of a competition among the states to see which can get the highest count on the 2020 Census. To be clear, it’s still supposed to be accurate, but the hard part about counting everybody in the county is, well, counting everybody. The prizes for counting as many as possible are congressional seats and about $675 billion every year for highways, schools, Medicaid and any other programs based on population.

North Carolina gets about $16.3 billion per year from those programs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

North Carolina is expected to get a 14th seat in Congress after the 2020 count. That wouldn’t be a new seat, of course; another state would lose one. Since 1929, the number of members of the House of Representatives has been capped at 435, so seats in some states are eliminated and added to others with faster-growing populations.

To chase that power and money, the regions of North Carolina are asked to put up some money of their own. Townsend said the goal for the Triad is to raise $400,000 for outreach, which, she said, is what Wake and Mecklenburg counties have put up. The $1.5 million in state funds Gov. Roy Cooper wanted did not make it through the state Senate.

Making the count

The Executive Committee is big group of a lot of familiar faces, like the mayor of Burlington, chair of the county commissioners, leaders of the community college and school district, head of the United Way, Chamber of Commerce and local nonprofit organizations. Townsend said she hoped this would give her ideas about getting a high count, forming a “complete count committee” and raising money.

This is an important part of the strategy this year because the federal government is going to save itself a few hundred million dollars by getting the majority of respondents to fill out their forms electronically. Expect a card in the mail with a bar code, an internet address and instructions for filling out an online Census form. There will also be a number to fill out the form over the phone, and instructions to request a paper form if you really want one. Congress also is trying to head off the increasingly high cost of sending Census takers door-to-door, according to the NCLS.

That will not make it easier to capture the hardest-to-count groups, like the elderly, young children, minority groups, immigrants, the homeless, people getting out of prison and others less likely to have computers or smartphones. It also makes it harder to get people in rural areas where internet access is spotty.

Response rates have been declining, according to the Census, and distrust in the government is a major factor. Immigrants hesitate to fill out any paperwork for fear it will be handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and native-born Americans are wary of the massive constant data collection of the 21st century. The Census plays up its 72-year rule, which prohibits it from releasing personally identifiable information for 72 years.

“I’m sworn to secrecy for life,” Townsend said.

Capturing diversity

Also, more languages are spoken today in the United States. Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis said Alamance-Burlington School System students speak something like 50 different languages.

Families are different with children splitting their time between the homes of divorced parents, with grandparents, and with informal arraignments among the adults.

The Census hopes using Postal Service, state and satellite data will cut the number of addresses it needs to verify in person to 30 percent from close to 100 percent. Alamance County is not contributing money, said Amy Galey, chair of the county commissioners, but it is contributing the time of GIS Director Marlena Isley.

Something like 30,000 people in Alamance County are predicted not to respond to the Census, nearly 8,000 in Burlington alone, according to the N.C. Counts Coalition, a statewide organization aimed at getting a complete count. In 2010, about 78 percent of Alamance County was counted, according to Townsend’s numbers. Statewide, it was 76 percent. The statewide goal in 2020, Townsend said, is 80 percent.

