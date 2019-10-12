1. Zombie Walk: The 10th annual Zombie Walk is scheduled for Oct. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Fayetteville. The event begins with a pre-party at 6 p.m. at the Headquarters Library at 300 Maiden Lane; the walk begins at 8. It moves from the library to Hay Street to the Market House. There will be musical performances at 8:30 p.m. at the Market House. A zombie prom is scheduled for 10 p.m. at Drunk Horse Pub, 106 S. Eastern Blvd. For more information, contact the Cool Spring Downtown District at 910-223-1089.

2. Reuse It Fair: Sustainable Sandhills is having a Reuse It community tag sale and artisan market today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sink Field at Methodist University, 5400 Ramsey St. Shop gently used goods and local, handmade products, including wood art, pet wear, children's books and more. The event is open to the public, and it is free to shop.

3. Community Block Party: The Rose Care Shop 15th annual Community Block party is scheduled for today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 107 Jasper St. The free event will feature food, games and music. Representatives from Fayetteville Technical Community College, the Cumberland County Health Department and Cape Fear Bureau for Community Action are expected to attend to discuss resources and services available to residents. For more information, call 910-482-4100.

