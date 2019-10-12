I had some real senior moments today.

I’ve had a lot of them. And it would really worry me, except for the fact that I’ve been having senior moments since I was eight.

If I was your GPS system, you would enter in the address you wanted to go to, and you would hear my charming voice saying, “Good luck with that.”

This is probably because my mind is about as well anchored as a random stick at sea. I start out really concentrating on one thing, then something else gets my attention, and I totally forget everything that went before. I’ve lost more hats this way, and even a few tripods. I’ll start out doing some video or other shot that requires the tripod when on assignment. Then I’ll take my camera off the tripod to go get other shots. One thing leads to another (kind of like Billy’s dotted-line meandering in Family Circus) and I soon forget the tripod was ever set up until the next time I need it… which could be hours or days later.

This morning I had to glue a broken wooden napkin holder (thanks, cat!) out in the workshop. Roberta had gone to work so I was home alone. I realized I also needed something from the car so I grabbed my jacket, took the key out, rummaged around in the hutch, got my item, and went to the shed to glue.

I went back inside and was relaxing a bit before work when the district attorney called me to alert me to some first appearances going down. I grabbed an index card to write and at that moment everything else I’d done that morning disappeared from my mind.

Along about quarter to 9 I realized I needed to get going: I had an interview I’d set up at the animal shelter and I was running behind. I went to grab my keys… but it wasn’t where I usually kept it.

I was calm at first. I remembered going to the car, but I couldn’t recall if I’d unlocked it from inside or had gone outside. I checked all the counters and other places I tend to drop my keys when I use them this way, but they weren’t there.

So I figured I had set them down in the hutch while I was rooting around – I’ve done that a few times. But, going outside, the car was locked. For a second I panicked: had I locked the keys inside the car? If so, the nearest key I could use was nine miles away in Roberta’s purse at work… but I looked at the workshop and calmed down. “I’ll bet I left them in there,” I thought.

So I retraced every possible step I could have taken in the workshop and dug through shelves and drawers… calmly at first, then with a bit of worry, and soon I was practically pulling drawers from counters and hurling them across the room. It was 9:10 a.m. now.

I hurried to the car and pressed my nose against the glass, looking frantically at the driver’s seat and trying to see through the tinted glass in the back into the hatch compartment: no keys I could see.

This was followed by a frantic run through the house. I dug beneath seat cushions, checked both bathrooms and searched around the toilet on the floor. I rechecked my usual spots, and my eyes hoovered nooks, crannies, bookshelves, the floor.

A flashlight search of the car was fruitless, but I’d looked everywhere else. All I could think of was that the key was laying in the car, beyond my reach, under a seat or blanket, out of sight. My work computer was in the car too. By now it was too late for my 9 o’clock, but I had that 11 a.m. first appearance I couldn’t miss. I looked at my watch: it was 9:30.

My one hope, I realized, was to ride my bike the nine miles to town: I would take Roberta’s car, dash to the courthouse, then dash back to the hospital where she works, run up to her floor and beg her for her copy of my keys so I could retrieve the stuff I needed for work.

It was a frantic hope. Every time I walk into the workshop I stare at my bicycle in shame: I haven’t ridden it in a year, and its tires are flatter than a bachelor’s pancakes to prove it. Could I pump them up in time? I figured I would have to grab my backpack and camera and my jacket – it was a bit cool – pump up those tires and give it my best shot.

I ran inside, checked my backpack for the computer, grabbed my camera and set them both on a chair while I slid on my jacket…

And, from the pocket, I felt the familiar, easy weight of my keys.

Contact Bill at bill.hand@newbernsj.com or 252-635-5677. If you pass a tripod by the side of the road it’s probably mine, so bring it along.