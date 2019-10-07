WILMINGTON -- The Cameron Art Museum (CAM) will be celebrating the opening of its Modernism exhibit by hosting the 2019 Modernism Gala, its biggest fundraiser of the year, to support the museum’s mission, exhibitions and programming. Guests are invited to a black-tie dinner and auction on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Museum, 3201 S. 17th St. Also, raffle tickets for a trip to either Barcelona or Amsterdam will be sold up until the gala and can be purchased by anyone interested in supporting the museum.

The 2019 Modernism Gala is part of a weekend long celebration of the Modernism exhibit, which opens to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Modernism exhibit premiers the extraordinary bequest of 180 Modernist prints by San Francisco art collector Louis Belden to CAM. See for the first time, selections of this remarkable collection, including work by Josef Albers, Richard Diebenkorn, Helen Frankenthaler, and Robert Rauschenberg in The Eye Learns: Modernist Prints from the Belden Collection.

Belden (1926-2017) will be honored, as well as Larry Wheeler, Vivian Howard, Ann and Jim Goodnight and Phil Freelon (1952-2019). An exhibit of Freelon's photography, the Durham architect who helped build the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, will also open the night of the gala.

The gala benefits CAM’s general operating fund, supporting award-winning education programs, and the care, study and exhibition of its collection.

For more information, visit cameronartmuseum.org/gala.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.