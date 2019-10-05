What the heck do we know about new years? A new traditional school year just started. There are many days designated for a specific purpose, such as testing and teacher workdays. Do they ever stop working? Bless their dedication. It is important to recognize all of the calendars even when it gets confusing. Perhaps teaching about calendars would be a great school topic, or even a topic for newspapers (such as the “Today In History”). Does anyone know that school years were originally designed to make farming easier?

Did you ever learn what a fiscal year is? I certainly didn't. At least it wasn't taught until college. Why are there so many fiscal years? Are they a religious thing or what? Actually, different political and economic entities have different fiscal years. What kind of parties are there at the start of a new fiscal year? I don't know. I never went to a Fiscal New Year's party. Have you gone to one? One interesting thing that I have seen on occasion is someone changing a fiscal calendar. Why do they do that? Let me guess. Changing a fiscal year creates the ability to correct mistakes. Is that easily done? Is it legal? Are there months in a fiscal year? I never saw one. Perhaps I am just plain dumbfounded.

Let’s go back to prehistory. People at some point in time began to recognize that the moon would go from invisible to full unless clouds obscured the view. Some smart folks got so involved they were literally mooned into using it for telling time. Of course they also used the big light, the sun. That left them with days and moons. I don’t know which came first, but I presume the smartest tribes really started with the sun. Hours did not originally matter at the beginning. That’s just a guess. When humanity learned to count they developed calendars. Just plain calendars happened – no pictures. Mankind learned to speak, so they named the different clumps of time.

All kinds of people created calendars. Many groups had their own calendar. They even had fights over who had the best calendar. Some people died fighting over who had the best calendar. I guess that was when some people thought the world was flat or something. Eventually religions got involved. The beginning of each year was usually called a New Year. Here we go.

Jewish people actually have four New Year days. Why would that be necessary? Try to keep in mind that the development of most calendars was not scientifically based.

Tradition, reality, science, religion, etc.

Supposing you knew that mankind was created? Let’s just take it on the basis of faith. Things have to start somewhere. Very often, the beginning involves a story that makes you feel comfortable. I feel comfortable with the concept (not fact, just concept) that a human being was first created about 5,780 years ago. How do I know? I don’t. Is the number of years important? Heck no. Why? There were no clocks back then. Stop thinking up objections and allow me to present the story. So, a man appeared on a small blue planet. Somehow, Judaism named him Adam. To make a long story short, that was the first New Year. Happy birthday, Adam! This year the birthday started at sundown on Sept. 29. It is the start of the Hebrew month of Tishrei. Does that make a difference? It does for me because I love my religion. Here's something that should be confusing to you: Tishrei is NOT the first month on the Hebrew calendar. What's next?

Happy New Year again!! This would be during the month of Shevat on the 15th day. It's a day called Tu B’Shevat, which means the 15th of Shevat. That's important because it's called the New Year of the trees. It's closest to the day when the sap starts to run. Tu B’Shevat is important because it's actually a tax day, the day all of the trees are counted and taxed. At least that’s how it used to be.

The real New Year takes place at sundown on April 8, 2020, during the first month which is called Nisan. It has nothing to do with cars. There's a celebration called Passover. We, the Jewish people, got freedom from the Egyptians. We celebrate it with a festival meal called a seder (the word means “order”). The first day of Nisan is also the first day of the reigns of the Jewish kings many years ago.

The fourth New Year is on the first day of the month Elul, which is a taxation marker. It tithes the number of cattle in a person’s possession between the first of one Elul to the next.

Now you know about Jewish New Years. Don’t forget to wish your Jewish friends Happy New Year on Rosh Hashanah.

Steve Edelman is a previous contributor to The Readers Write.