THU., OCT. 3

Line dancing classes: For adults and senior citizens, drop-in 11 a.m.-noon at the New Hanover County Senior Center, 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington. $12. Attire will be anything you are comfortable moving in. Sneakers are recommended. Details: https://thedanceelement.com/adult_dance_classes_in_wilmington_nc.

Free vision/hearing screenings: Offer by the the Wilmington Lions Club, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in front of the MedNorth Health Center, 925 N. Fourth St., Wilmington. The screenings that take place on the unit are screenings only, and should not be confused with complete eye examinations or hearing exams. The vision and hearing screenings will be held on the NC Vision Mobile Unit.

Lecture: Kenneth Janken, professor of African American and Diaspora studies at UNC Chapel Hill, speaking on the Pitt County’s Season of Discontent, 6:30 p.m. at the Bellamy Mansion Museum, 503 Market St. Shortly after the events leading to the Wilmington 10 erupted, Pitt County experienced its own convulsions ignited by a police shooting and conflict over school desegregation. But while the case of the Wilmington 10 captured statewide, national and global attention, events in Pitt County largely faded from the public memory. Janken will speak about the events in Pitt County in the summer and fall of 1971 and explores why they disappeared from the public conversation. Free, open to the public. $5 suggest donation. Details: Carolyn Gonzalez at 910-251-3700, ext. 306 or cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org.

Bill Engvall: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., downtown Wilmington. Tickets $43-$119 plus fees and sales tax. Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum-selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Details: https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/ or 910-362-7999.

FRI., OCT. 4

Wilmington Riverfest: Oct. 4-6 downtown Wilmington. Details: https://wilmingtonriverfest.com/.

Fish fry: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the American Legion Post 10, 702 Pine Grove Drive, Wilmington. There are four different entrees available to purchase: fish plate (two pieces of fish, one piece refill); deviled crab plate (three pieces of crab), half of a baked chicken plate; or a combination plate (two pieces of fish, one crab). The plates also include slaw, hushpuppies, potatoes. The cost is $9 per plate. Coffee, tea and water also provided. Homemade desserts also available to purchase for $2 a slice. Delivery of 10 or more plates within the Wilmington City limits. Orders can be call in after 11 a.m. at 910-799-3806.

Fish fry: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. American Legion Post 129, 1500 Bridge Barrier Road, Carolina Beach. A choice of large whiting fillet or North Carolina farm-raised catfish nuggets, slaw, potato salad, hush puppies, sweet or Yankee tea, $8. Beer battered shrimp plate is also available for $10. Dine-in or take-out.

Fish fry: By The Knights of Columbus Council 12281 in Hampstead, 3-6 p.m. at All Saints Church, 18737 U.S. 17, Hamsptead. The meal will consist of two pieces of cod fish, fries, onion rings, macaroni and cheese, slaw, and a drink for $9 per meal. Eat in or takeout. Details: Rick Duttine at 412-965-4782 or Thomas Stracuzza at 207-272-8805.

Open Mic Poetry Readings: Sign up starts at 7 p.m. Readings at 7:30 p.m. in classroom 2B at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8086 River Road, Southport. Details: , Ken Greenman at 910-368-3922.

“Matilda”: By Thalian Association Community Theatre, 7:30 p.. Oct. 4, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's “Matilda The Musical” is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Tickets available at 910-632-2285 or www.thalianhall.org.

