SOUTHPORT -- Friends of the Library Southport & Oak Island will hold a Meet the Authors event at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Harper Library, 109 W. Moore St. The feature author will be Otis L., Lee Jr. of Southport and Charlottesville, Va.

Lee is an attorney and author in our community, and frequently shares his insights and experiences of growing up during a time of segregation and Jim Crow laws through his writing, video shorts and speaking engagements. Lee will talk about his second book, a biographical work titled "The Last Train from Djibouti."

The book is based on the true experiences of his wife, Michelle Palmer Lee, and her mentor, Harriett F. Karuhijhe, and their life-changing adventure as they travel separately to the Motherland to find Africa and themselves. They encounter some sobering realities that dispel many of their illusions; at the same time they find a greater sense of self, a stronger appreciation of their African heritage, and come to a new understanding of their place in America.

Also author Carolyn Courtney Lauman of Southport will discuss her latest novel, a thriller titled "Against Their Will."

Registration is required. Participants can register at the library or call 910-457-6237.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.