Cape Fear Garden Club's 'A Southern Soiree' will be held 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Barn at Rock Creek in Leland.

The Beautification Endowment Development Committee of the Cape Fear Garden Club, Inc provides money for permanent and perpetual funding of beautification projects of public spaces in Wilmington and New Hanover County.

The Cape Fear Garden Club established the Beautification Endowment Fund in 2012 as a source of funding to enable the club's Civic Improvements Committee to identify and plan beautification projects which are consistent with our coastal and historical heritage. The Endowment is a legacy project for our club and will be there to support community beautification for our children and grandchildren.

The Beautification Endowment Fund is invested and administered through the North Carolina Community Foundation. The NCCF is a non-profit, publicly supported charity that provides donors of diverse financial capabilities and interests with a flexible, cost-effective, and permanent vehicle for carrying out their charitable objectives in North Carolina. The Foundation focuses primarily on encouraging, establishing, and building endowments for non-profit institutions and charitable organizations serving North Carolina's people and communities. As of August 2019, the Endowment has reached $105,000.

The Beautification Endowment Committee provides several means by which interested citizens, businesses, or organizations can donate to the fund and assure the continuation of the mission. Many contributors choose to make cash gifts in honor or in memory of a family member or friend. Other contributors use thoughtfully planned bequests such as appreciated securities or real estate, a testamentary, life insurance, or charitable remainder trusts.

In addition to the above-mentioned ways to contribute to the Beautification Endowment Fund, there is a Cape Fear Garden Club fundraiser every other year to support the Endowment. This fundraiser is called "A Southern Soiree." Each soiree also serves to honor an outstanding club member. The 2019 Soiree will honor Gloria Degnan, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Barn at Rock Creek in Leland. Tickets include entertainment by the band, Jack-Jack 180, food provided by Middle of the Island, and a Bourbon Tasting Bar. Tickets are $60 per person. Degnan will be toasted with a "signature drink." Other fun activities include a diamond champagne raffle, silent auction baskets, and a cash wine and beer bar. Contact members of the Cape Fear Garden Club for more information and tickets at http://www.capefeargardenclub.org/.

Barbara Downing is the Media & Communications Committee Chair for the Cape Fear Garden Club Inc.

