After being canceled in 2018 due to Hurricane Florence, the N.C. Seafood Festival returns this weekend.

The festival's board of directors canceled the festival last fall due to the scope of damages following Hurricane Florence and the after-effects of the storm, including damage to area hotels, limited trash services and displacement of local businesses, The Daily News reported. The festival instead held a benefit event on the Morehead City waterfront with a focus on relief efforts.

The festival this weekend will be held from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Morehead City by the waterfront and includes plenty of music, rides, and even a bit of Yoga on the Sound at 10 a.m. Sunday at Jaycee Park. The festival will also include fireworks at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's festival.

Get ready for fun with amusement rides throughout the weekend. Ride tickets are $1 each and each ride requires a few tickets, depending on the ride. Sheets of 20 tickets plus one ticket good for a free ride are $20 and available all weekend long. Armbands are available Friday for $30, with $5 donated to the Carteret County school of your choice and allow you unlimited access to rides all day Friday. Armbands for $25 are also available for unlimited rides on Sunday.A low country boil will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to kick off the festival early. At $40 per ticket, diners 21 and older can enjoy true local seafood at The Cove at Katherine Davis Park, 601 Arendell St.Most streets from 3rd to 10th, including Evans and Shepard streets, will be closed during the festival. Free parking will be offered at N.C. State Port, 113 Arrendell St., with a free shuttle Saturday and Sunday to and from the festival grounds, with attendees being dropped off at 4th Street. The shuttle runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Other lots around the area will be available, most of which are operated by community groups who may charge a daily fee. Drivers are urged not to park on side streets or alleys around the festival, and those parked illegally will be towed at the owner's expense.The fun starts early Saturday morning with the Triple Bridge Road Race featuring a half marathon that travels over the Gallant's Channel Bridge, Newport River Bridge, and Atlantic Beach Bridge with views of Newport River, Beaufort Inlet, Bogue Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. There are also 10k and 5k options for the race. For more information on routes and how to sign up, visit the festival's website.The Flounder Fling will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on 4th Street. It's exactly what it sounds like - people flinging flounders and trying to land them into a cast-iron skillet laid on the ground. Even Miss N.C. herself will be there, flinging with the best of them, at noon Saturday.Enjoy Cooking with the Chefs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with fresh seafood samples cooked by prestigious chefs on Saturday and a cooking challenge on Sunday at The Cove, 4th and Evans streets. The full list of chefs and when they'll be cooking is available on the festival's website.The Oyster Shucking Contest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Big Rock Deck. All amateur and professional shuckers are invited to join in, with several contests held throughout the day with the best shuckers going head-to-head in a final competition. Those interested in joining are asked to fill out the sign-up sheet on the festival's website.For $30, those 21 and older can take part in unlimited samples of beer from breweries across the state and beyond, including some local brewmasters. The Port of Pours, which sold out its inaugural year, is back from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Looking for even more? Grab a Captain's Ticket for $45 and sample starting at noon, plus enjoy complimentary appetizers.

For more information on the festival and specifics on the events you're most interested in or to buy tickets, visit NCSeafoodFestival.org.