WILMINGTON -- The Gifted Retired Active & Dedicated Seniors, an RSVP Program, is hosting their annual bazaar, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 and Monday, Nov. 4 at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, 2222 S. College Road.

There will be many craft items available for sale, such as crafts, scarves, hats, blankets, and more.

All proceeds benefit V.O.C.A.L-Volunteer Older Citizen Action League.

For more information, contact Allie Hernandez at 910-798-6406.

