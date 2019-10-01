October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This has been a year of accomplishments for Carol Anne Durham.

April 6, the 50-year-old Durham finished 125th out of nearly 500 runners in the Franklin 5K, a Chapel Hill charity run she helped to start with her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sisters when she was a journalism major at UNC. The 5K helps to raise money for breast cancer research and awareness.

Recently she and her husband, Bryan, an emergency room physician with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, returned from a rigorous trip to Montana.

“We did an incredible amount of hiking up in Glacier National Park, a lot of uphill, a lot of sub-alpine,” Durham said. “One hike we did was 10 or 11 miles. We were passing coming up and down. I felt great.”

This also was the year she completed treatment for breast cancer and is now cancer free.

‘A little issue’

It was in late April 2018 when Durham, then 49, had an annual 3D mammogram that turned out not to be so routine.

“I had been called back before in prior mammograms, but it turned out being OK … it was just they see a calcification or something and they want to magnify it and get an idea of what that is,” Durham said.

This time was different.

“They called me back and said, ‘There are three tiny little calcifications that weren’t there last year,’” Durham said. “‘They’re like salt-grain sized.’ She said there’s nothing to worry about, just come on back in and let’s get them magnified.”

She returned the next day to have the three spots in her breast magnified. Afterward a radiologist told her the results were inconclusive and recommended a biopsy to determine if the spots were cancer.

Durham’s longtime friend Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, a surgeon specializing in diseases of the breast, performed a stereotactic biopsy May 1, 2018. The procedure involves using a mammogram machine to X-ray the breast while a needle is inserted, and the suspect tissue is suctioned out for analysis.

Weinberg told Durham she didn’t think there was anything to worry about, but she wanted to make sure.

“Well she called me the next day from her home and she said, ‘You know what, it’s a little issue … you do have a little issue,’” Durham said.

Weinberg outlined some options for Durham while she was on the phone.

One option was a lumpectomy, a surgery in which part of the breast is removed along with the tumor. Weinberg told Durham she would have to have radiation therapy after the surgery and, depending on the pathology on the tumor, possibly chemotherapy.

Another option was a single mastectomy, surgery to remove the breast where the tumor was located.

“Most people don’t do that anymore because of symmetrical and all the other things,” Durham said. She opted, instead, for a double mastectomy.

Weinberg would do the mastectomy. She recommended Dr. Charles Kays, a Wilmington plastic surgeon, to do the breast reconstruction.

Within a minute of hanging up from Weinberg, Durham was on the phone with Kays, who she and her husband had known for years.

Kays recommended a newer type of procedure in which the mastectomy and reconstruction are accomplished in the same surgery.

“I’m the type of person that I – maybe I’m type A – in some ways I like to kind of have as much control over a situation as I can,” Durham said.

“In a situation like that you don’t have a whole lot of control, but I knew if I didn’t go all the way with it, even though it was very small, that I would always look back. I felt if I did a lumpectomy, I would always wonder why I didn’t just do the whole thing. I wanted as best chance for survival as they could give me.”

She said she decided to go with the double mastectomy/immediate reconstruction surgery within two minutes of talking to Kays.

“I said, ‘Let’s do it. This is what I want to do,’” Durham said.

The next day, Weinberg told Durham and her husband that Durham had invasive ductal carcinoma, the most common form of breast cancer. Because the cancer is fed by estrogen, Durham would be a candidate for hormone therapy – after surgery and radiation or chemo – to inhibit estrogen, further reducing the chance of local recurrence of the cancer.

“That’s almost like another insurance policy, in a way,” she said.

Weinberg and Kays performed the dual surgery May 11, 2018, at NHRMC. After a day in the hospital, Durham went home, taking only ibuprofen for pain.

Recovery took about six to eight weeks, with the first couple of weeks the roughest because of drains in her chest, she said.

Two weeks of terror

Following recovery, Durham was tested for the breast cancer gene mutation known as BRCA.

“There were about two weeks of total terror in my mind that I was going to be BRCA positive,” she said. “The reason why I was terrified was my dad’s mother … and three of her sisters had breast cancer.”

Also, Durham’s aunt – her father’s sister – had ovarian cancer.

“There was a lot of anxiety in my mind that I somehow could have prevented getting breast cancer had I done my genetic testing, knowing what I know about my family history,” she said. “I finally got those tests back and I was negative, after all that. But that doesn’t mean BRCA doesn’t run in the family.”

Her father died of lung cancer and one of his brothers had lymphoma.

Infusion

Because Durham’s tumor was a little bigger than initially thought and because it had rapid turnover rate in the cell, medical oncologist Dr. Lindsey Prochaska recommended she move forward with chemotherapy. Radiation was not recommended.

Durham began chemotherapy June 4, 2018. The treatment plan included four rounds of cancer drugs Adriamycin and Cytoxan together once every other week over four months. Each infusion of the drugs at NHRMC’s Zimmer Cancer Center lasted about four hours.

Two weeks after that treatment ended, she began a weekly dose of Taxol, another chemotherapy drug. Those infusion sessions lasted about an hour.

When Durham told Prochaska that she was concerned about being made sick by the chemo, she said Prochaska told her, “Carol Anne, if you’re not feeling well, then I’m not doing my job right.”

“I said, ‘I don’t know how you’re going to make that happen, but I’m counting on it,’” Durham said.

Prochaska prescribed a series of supplements to help stave off chemo side effects such as nausea. Durham also was given Neulasta, a drug to help fight infection.

Durham loaded up her pill boxes with the supplements and kept to a strict regimen on the weeks she received treatments. She also made a point of staying hydrated and keeping active, usually running on a treadmill or walking.

“I was not sick even 30 seconds the entire time,” she said. “My appetite was always pretty good.”

She advised other cancer patients to keep meticulous notes about treatments and medications, as she did. One reason for the notes was that she had trouble remembering some things while undergoing chemo. She called it “chemo brain.”

“As the weeks go on in a four-and-a-half-month treatment plan, you want to go back and say, ‘What did I do to make myself feel better that day?’” Durham said. “But, also to go back and see what did the nurse say that day, what did the doctor say? That helped me a tremendous amount.”

Hurricane Florence

In September 2018, while Durham was in the middle of her scheduled 12-week treatment cycle of Taxol, Hurricane Florence began its threatening approach to Wilmington. Durham knew Bryan had to stay in Wilmington to help in the emergency room, so she and her two teenage sons left town that Wednesday to stay with her brother near Charlotte until the hurricane passed.

Florence’s winds and flooding blocked roads in and out of Wilmington, so Durham began to make alternative plans to continue her treatment in Charlotte. At the last minute, a route opened, and her 16-year-old son drove them back to Wilmington in time for infusion on Wednesday.

The hospital’s infusion center, where chemotherapy is administered, was readied for patients after being used as sleeping quarters for hospital staff during the hurricane.

Another reason her treatment was cut short was a side effect of Taxol known as peripheral neuropathy, a condition resulting from damage to nerves that carry messages to and from the brain and spinal cord from and to the rest of the body.

“I was fine until about treatment six or seven and I started to feel the tingling in my fingers and toes,” Durham said.

A recent study had shown that icing hands and feet before, during and after Taxol infusion greatly reduced symptoms of peripheral neuropathy.

“Of all the treatment that I had, all the drugs, all the angst, the worst part of my treatment was the ice. Oh my gosh does that hurt!” she said.

Her husband and her mother would stay with her to help apply the ice.

“It got to the point I told my friends I can’t have you come because I want to stay friends with you,” Durham said. “The language I used.”

Bryan said he insisted she continue with the icing and told her, “You’ll survive the breast cancer and then you’re going to be dealing with the neuropathy and it’s going to be horrible.”

Durham said she and Prochaska wanted to complete as many Taxol treatments as possible, “but when a side effect outweighs any benefit that two hours of this one drug might be doing for you, then we’re not going to do it.”

She made it through nine treatments before a condition known as neutropenia, where the body has too few of a certain type of white blood cells, was getting worse instead of better.

After chemo she had acupuncture to help with the neuropathy, which has since gone away.

Prochaska started Durham on hormonal therapy, Arimidex, after a month off from chemo. She will be on it for five to 10 years. She suffers from frozen shoulder, one of the side effects of the drug.

The big reveal

After completing chemo and celebrating by ringing a bell in the infusion center, Durham revealed what she had gone through via Facebook. Many of her friends and neighbors were unaware she’d been battling breast cancer.

“I wanted as few people to know about it as possible,” Durham said. “It was like I had to have my blinders on. I needed to be able to see and jump through the hoops – the surgery, getting my results back, getting the drains out, now I’ve got to do chemo.”

She knew well-meaning people would ask a lot of questions.

“A lot of them I wouldn’t have the answer to yet and it would just stress me out more,” Durham said.

She said she needed to be around positive people who wouldn’t ask a lot of questions, who would be there to help her, who would give her sons rides. Some provided meals.

“I had people on my street that didn’t even know I went through this until I was done with chemo” and posted about her journey to health on Facebook.

Wigs

“The other thing is I knew I was going to lose my hair,” Durham said. “I think, for women, that’s one of the hardest things initially to come to grips with. How’s that going to be? In hindsight, it’s not that big of a deal as you think it’s going to be.”

When her hair started to fall out after chemo started, Durham asked her hair stylist to come over and shave her head. Durham’s hair samples had already been taken to Sheila’s Wigs and Skin Care Salon, where two wigs were made. One was in her natural shoulder-length style. The other was in a ponytail.

“She cut it to look just like me,” Durham said. “People did not know that I was wearing a wig the entire time.”

She finished chemo at the end of September and wore the wigs until the first of March. That’s when Durham’s new, shorter hairstyle was revealed.

“When she finally shed the wig and people saw her haircut, they were like, ‘What have you done with your hair?’” Bryan said.

Some people thought she hadn’t lost her hair during chemo.

“I was very stealth like in this whole treatment plan because I don’t like people looking at me going, ‘How are you doing?’” Durham said.

Some friends came out of the woodwork to help while other close friends ‘ghosted’ her.

“I think it’s because they don’t know what to do with you,” Durham said. “I don’t know if it’s because they don’t know what to say.”

Her first phone calls after talking with Kays were to two friends who already had been through breast cancer treatment.

“They gave me all the tips that they have,” Durham said. “I’d have parcels dropped off at my door. They kept me in full supply of electrolytes. I think it’s such a huge thing having a network of friends who have been through it or at least understand what a person who is going through treatment would need.”

One friend knew all the dates of her infusions and would text her prayers the night before, send her notes and bring her gifts.

“I don’t want gifts, but it meant so much to her to help me through this,” Durham said. “I also learned to not take it personally when people who you thought were such great friends of yours may not step up to the bat because they don’t know what to do.”

