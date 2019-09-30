Summer can't hang on forever, can it?

After Sunday's record high of 96 degrees (the hottest September day in Fayetteville in five years) and taking a quick peek toward the end of this work week, you'd be forgiven for asking that question.

The Cape Fear region closes September with only two days coming in with below normal high temperatures and an average daily temperature 4 degrees above normal. More than half the days this past month were spent at or above 90 degrees ... the most 90-plus September days in nearly a decade.

And summer is going to sneak in and punch fall's snooze alarm one more time this week.

Here's the setup: The blistering heat that gobsmacked the Cape Fear region has been pushed to our south for a day or two, thanks to a frontal boundary that sagged across the state. We'll be a good 10 degrees cooler Monday (which is still well above normal for the end of September) then slip back into the upper 80s on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the heat returns. The ridge rebuilds over the Carolinas, with highs in the lower 90s on Wednesday and the potential for more record heat on Thursday. In fact, the National Weather Service notes that if things set up properly, parts of the Piedmont may set all-time October heat records.

Just about the time we're giving in, relief is on the horizon. A strong surge of Canadian air is projected to race east by the end of the week, bringing what the NWS calls significant cooler weather. In this case, "significantly cooler" means temperatures will drop to where they're supposed to be, but is anyone going to complain?

After that, a second shot of cool air should help crack the heat ridge over our region. Next week looks almost idyllic ... Just grit your teeth, grab another glass of iced tea and hang on!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.