The Burlington City Council will hear a request for sewer service and discuss a landfill assessment contract and three traffic commission recommendations during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at the Municipal Building, 425 S. Lexington Ave.

Sewer Service Request

A request for sewer service at 3006 N.C. 87 S. has been submitted to the city and is possible through connection to the city’s sewer outfall line.

According to the agenda packet, three tracts are described in the deed for the property, but they exist as one parcel in the county GIS. The property owner, KNN LLC, requested service for a convenience store/restaurant at this location. The property is not within Burlington city limits and does not currently receive any city utility services. The property is closer to the Graham corporate limits, which would prevent annexation by Burlington at this time.

City staff said there are three options for such requests:

Approve the request and the annexation;Approve the request for service and decline to consider annexation at this time, and reserve the right to consider the petition in the future per the terms of the Voluntary Annexation Petition submitted by the owner; orDeny the request for service.

For this request, options two and three are available. City staff is recommending that the council approve the request for service but not annex the property.

Other business

A contract and budget amendment required to begin the assessment at the closed Anthony Road city landfill, and three recommendations by the traffic commission that will be discussed during the council’s work session meeting Monday, Sept. 30, also appear on the regular meeting agenda.

Details on those items were reported in the Times-News on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Elizabeth Pattman can be reached at (336) 506-3078, or at epattman@thetimesnews.com. Follow Elizabeth on Twitter: @EPattmanTN