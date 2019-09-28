ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Anthony Q. McIntosh: 22, 4 Dearr Drive, Lexington, felony possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, $20,000 secured bond, Oct. 29.

• Travis Wayne Burns: 28, 112 Melrose Drive, Lexington, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, Oct. 10.

• Nelson David English III: 38, 5 Sink Circle, Lexington, failure to report new address/sex offender, $1,000 secured bond, Oct. 10.

• Donna Rae Tucker: 35, 808 W. 5th Ave. Lexington, two counts felony second-degree kidnapping, $5,000 secured bond, Oct.8.

• Cameron Jaheim Watts: 16, 195 Young Drive, Lexington, possession of stolen motor vehicle, fictitious information to officer, no bond, Oct. 21.

• Omari Watts: 19, 195 Young Drive, Lexington, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, $10,000 secured bond, Oct. 21.

• Donald Wayne Daniels: 51, 806 Hampton Road, Clemmons, seven counts felony possession of a firearm by a felon, $25,000 secured bond, Oct. 29.

• Christopher R. Davis: 32, 4 Amanda Gail Drive, Asheville, misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, Oct. 30.

• Heather Danielle Prater: 21, 3 Cordial Court, Asheville, misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, $10,000 secured bond, Oct.30.

• Joshua Kelly Smith: 39, 2702 Pinelyn Drive, High Point, felony uttering a forged instrument, felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, $5,000 secured bond, Oct.23.

• Jamie Danielle Swink: 32, 309 Beech Drive, Lexington, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, $10,000 secured bond, Oct. 15.