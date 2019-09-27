Ted Weiant will direct Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw in the two-actor play Oct. 5. Sheryl Lee and Judd Nelson will do the show Oct. 12. Both performances are at UNCW's Kenan Auditorium.

When you do a play for nearly three decades, you better like it. Nay, love it.

And so it's a good thing that Ted Weiant's passion for A.R. Gurney's 1988 play "Love Letters" has barely waned since he first started directing it in Los Angeles 28 years ago. Certainly, in terms of variety, it helps that's he's directed more than 250 different couples in the show, dozens of them well-known celebrities.

"I'm always surprised. I'm always moved. I'm always overwhelmed at what the actors bring to the play that make it their own," Weiant said during a phone interview from Paris, where he lives.

Persist Theatricals is bringing two productions of "Love Letters" to Wilmington in October, both of them starring name actors. Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw, who got Oscar nominations for their roles in 1970 film "Love Story," will star in the two-actor play on Oct. 5. Sheryl Lee ("One Tree Hill," Laura Palmer in the original “Twin Peaks” TV series) and Judd Nelson ("The Breakfast Club," "St. Elmo’s Fire") will do the show on Oct. 12.

Both performances will be at Kenan Auditorium on the campus of the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Weiant first encountered "Love Letters" in New York in the late 1980s, when he was married to Joan Stein, the late, Tony-winning Broadway producer ("Legally Blonde") who died in 2012. She produced a number of Gurney's plays, and when Weiant and Stein moved to Los Angeles around 1990 they started staging "Love Letters," often with celebrity couples.

"It never stopped," Weiant said. "It's been pretty amazing."

Over the years, he's directed such actors as Charlton Heston, Matthew Broderick, Sissy Spacek, Carol Burnett, Tom Selleck and Whoopi Goldberg.

"The whole concept with this piece, we changed the cast every single week," Weiant said. "But we always tried to cast it with actors who had a history or some kind of relationship."

"Love Letters" chronicles a 50-year relationship and sometimes-romance between troubled rich girl Melissa Gardner and the ambitious "liberal Republican" Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. The show is known for having the actors, both of whom are on stage for the whole show but never interact, tell its story by reading the letters their characters wrote to each other over the decades.

"I've always done it in the most simple way possible," Weiant said. "I put them at a desk that they share. They never look at each other. They never touch each other. They just keep reading the letters and responding to the last letter. It's like a radio play in many ways."

Essentially, Weiant said, "The actors become the emotional lives of these people. These people are very WASPy. They were never allowed to express their emotions. They had to be guarded and proper. (The play) exposes their souls, and we realize it's heartbreaking: what they couldn't do because the WASP club wouldn't let them do it."

Weint has directed all four of the actors appearing in the Wilmington productions of "Love Letters," only not in the combinations they'll be in here.

"What's so exciting about this performance, I did the show with Ali back in 1990. We tried to get Ryan, but he was not available," Weiant said. "Now, finally, we get to do Ali and Ryan and what we wanted 28 years ago."

As for Sheryl Lee, she's done "Love Letters" with Luke Perry, and Judd Nelson has done it with Valerie Bertinelli.

Then again, even with the star power on stage, it's a testament to the power of Gurney's script that "the audience quickly forgets that these actors are famous and becomea part of this emotional roller coaster," Weiant said. "I think it's actually profound. (Gurney has) written a piece that's just about the words. What was the emotion? What was happening? What was I thinking? Why did I do that? And then every actor brings their own interpretation because they've been in those moments."

