School: Rocky Point Elementary

Grade: Third

Best subject: Science

Worst subject: Math

Favorite quote or saying: “Keep Smiling.”

What drives you crazy? When my dog doesn’t listen to me and acts sassy.

What makes you happy? When my mom tells me she loves me and hugs me.

Favorite book: “Chucky”

Favorite movie: “Bloody Mary”

Favorite color: Pink because it makes me happy.

Favorite food: Pizza

What do you do for fun? Playing with my dog.

Whom do you admire most, and why? Martin Luther King Jr., because he stopped people from being separated by color.

Educational goals: To make good grades every nine weeks.

Career goal: I want to be a principal just like Mrs. April Perkins.

For Natasha Roney, teacher, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing?

Anabel continuously shows kindness and leads by a great example. Every morning when Anabel comes to school, she greets staff with a smile and a hug. She shows that same graciousness and love to her peers by always pointing out positive attributes, complimenting and thanking them. Anabel is very humble, and it is a refreshing personality trait to be reminded of every day.