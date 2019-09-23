Someone check the snooze alarm on autumn.

Summer officially ended Monday morning, but the season clearly hasn't gotten the memo yet. Across the Cape Fear region, our brief break from above-average temperatures has evaporated beneath a mound of dry, hot high pressure.

All this comes on the heels of a persistent string of 90-plus degree days. Since June 1, Fayetteville has recorded 89 days of 90 or higher (and don't forget the two 100-plus days at the end of May) with a handful on the way this week.

Here's the setup: That delightful ridge of Canadian air is gone. In its place is a persistent mound of much warmer air. It's going to stay in charge this week, with a couple of ineffectual attempts to shake it loose coming Tuesday or Wednesday.

As a result, Monday should crack 90 in Fayetteville, and don't be surprised to see someone in the Sandhills hit 95 by the end of the week. There's no real chance of relief, either in temperature or in rainfall, until next week. If it makes anyone feel better, the record high for Monday in Fayetteville is 101 degrees, set in 1931.

Does anyone feel better? Naw, me neither.

The heat is a bit disconcerting, considering the region's September rainfall. Take away the 3.6 inches Fayetteville got from Dorian and the city officially has received .04 inches of rain all month.

My dog slobbers more than that over a Milk Bone.

In the tropics: We're keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Karen, at least for the time being. Unlike Humberto and Jerry, which were given a clear escape path from the East Coast, Karen's future track is sketchy.

A weak system battered by shear, expectations are it will find a weakness in ridging and turn north over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Assuming it survives, Karen would then find itself in an area more conducive to development. It's not likely to become stronger than a minimal hurricane, but it will also suddenly find any path north blocked by building high pressure.

Depending on how far north Karen gets, the strength and axis of the high pressure could then steer the storm toward the East Coast. Or it might just sit out the middle of nowhere and wait for another trough. Right now, modeling sends the storm anywhere from the Gulf of Mexico to south of Bermuda.

In other words, I'd worry more about your air conditioner this week than Karen.

If anything happens to increase the risk to the Carolinas, I'll update. In the meantime, stay cool!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.