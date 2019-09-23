A Lexington man was charged with assaulting a woman with a baseball bat on Sunday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Brad Lashawn Baldwin, 41, of 112 Martin Luther King Boulevard, was charged with assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor interference with emergency communication, misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor simple assault.

An arrest report states Baldwin placed a baseball bat against the victim's neck and choked her. He assaulted the woman in the presence of a child, who he also assaulted by grabbing her arm and hitting a phone out of her hand.

Baldwin was given a domestic hold. His court date is Oct. 17.