Updated 2:40 p.m.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who died Sunday.

Frank Tate Sr., 58, died after being shot with a crossbow, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

OCSO Col. Chris Thomas said the sheriff's office is meeting with the District Attorney's Office today.

Tate's autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, after which more information on the case may become available, Thomas added.

Original story

A man died Sunday after accidentally being shot with a crossbow, according to a press release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to 5363 Richlands Highway Lot 6 in Jacksonville around 4 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man being shot or stabbed, according to the release. A 58-year-old man was in the yard suffering from a stab wound in his side, and though deputies and EMS personnel administered CPR the man died at the scene.

A 20-year-old man admitted to accidentally shooting the 58-year-old with a crossbow, according to the release, and a crossbow and a knife were recovered at the scene. The 20-year-old was detained but later released and is cooperating with the investigation.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate along with the District Attorney's Office. The 58-year-old's name is not being released until his next-of-kin has been contacted.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff's Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information provided that’s deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and the message to 274637.