Today

Onslow County Chapter 795 AARP meeting: Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center, 11 a.m. Sept. 24. 910-353-5935. Guest speaker Robin Seitz, Onslow County Health coordinator. Bring covered dish/drink to share for potluck luncheon.

Adult Book Club: Onslow County Public Library, 58 Doris Ave., 1 p.m. Sept. 24. 910-455-7350. This month’s book discussion “The Hemmingway Book Club,” by Paula Huntley.

CFMTA luncheon meeting: Music and Arts, 2340 S. 17th St., Wilmington, 1:15 a.m. Sept. 24. 910-262-6224. Pizza lunch to follow.

Eastern N.C. Disaster Information session: St. Julia AME Zion Church, 112 Kerr St., 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Hosted by the N.C. Offices of Recovery and Resilience. Access to disaster recovery/preparedness information.

Take a Child Outside Week: “Art in the Park” Jacksonville Commons Amphitheater, 6 p.m. Sept. 24. 910-938-5200. Jacksonville Recreation and Parks offers events throughout the week to encourage families to get outside together, enjoy free play, and explore nature.

Sept. 25

Coffee with the Director: N.C. Maritime Museum, 315 Front St., Beaufort, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25. 252-728-1638. Free. Informal event to meet the director of the three-museum system, Joseph Schwarzer.

Nature program: “Sea Turtles” Hammocks Beach State Park, Swansboro, 1 p.m. Sept. 25. 910-326-4881. Learn the different types of sea turtles that are native to the area. Ferry ticket to Bear island needed.

Singles support group meeting: Jeff’s Burgers, 2550 Onslow Drive, 6 p.m. Sept. 25. 910-455-2089.

Divorce Hope support group meeting: Brookwood Baptist Church, 902 Henderson Drive, 6 p.m. Sept. 25. “Making Good Choices.” 910-455-7607. Walk-ins welcome.