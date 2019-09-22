Mebane’s Finance Department has again received the award for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. This award is for last year’s financial statements, and indicates the city is using recommended best practices in financial reporting, in addition to meeting State and Federal requirements. Submitting financial statements for this additional review is voluntary.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport had more than 648,000 passengers board flights in August, the airport’s public relations division said last week. The figure is an 11.2 percent increase over last August and a new record for August.