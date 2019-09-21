The sci-fi drama series premiered in September 2013 and filmed its first two seasons in Wilmington.

Each month, we're looking back at one of the region’s influential and memorable film or TV productions, how it used the local landscape and the cultural mark it made.

Premiere date: Sept. 16, 2013

Cast: Tom Mison, Nicole Beharie, Orlando Jones, Katia Winter, Lyndie Greenwood, John Noble

Filming dates: July 2013-January 2015

Synopsis: An expanded take on the short story by Washington Irving, the series begins with Ichabod Crane, a soldier for George Washington, awakened nearly 250 years after his alleged death during the Revolutionary War to learn his nemesis, the Headless Horseman, has also arrived in the 21st century with a plan to bring out the apocalypse. With the help of a headstrong Sleepy Hollow police officer named Abby Miles, the pair set out to vanquish the horde of monsters and demons that signal the end of days.

Tagline: “Keep calm and don’t lose your head.”

Episodes: 62 (only 36 shot in Wilmington)

Filming locations: EUE/Screen Gems Studios, New Hanover County Courthouse, Bellevue Cemetery, Bellamy Mansion, The Cotton Exchange, Barbary Coast, Mount Lebanon Chapel at Airlie Gardens, Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson Historic Site, Cape Fear Club, Orange Street, Chestnut Street, Pravda

Fun facts:

Despite the series filming its first two seasons in Wilmington, the pilot episode shot primarily in Salisbury and Charlotte in the Piedmont region.The establishing aerial shots seen throughout the series are actual footage of the real village of Sleepy Hollow in New York.Jones’ character Capt. Frank Irving is a nod to Washington Irving, who wrote the short story on which the series was based, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”When the show visited the famed Lost Colony in season one, the on-screen village of the doomed settlement was built on the backlot of EUE/Screen Gems Studios.Before premiering in September 2013, Fox held a special pilot screening in Wilmington at Mayfaire Town Center for locals and crew members. Jones and Winter attended the screening to thank residents for welcoming them into their town.Although Jones didn’t remain with the show past season two, he became a Wilmington resident and still owns a home in town with his family.The series moved to the Atlanta area for seasons three and four.

