Usually, I am the first supporter for any positive action that is brought to my attention, but in the past couple of weeks, I struggled to see encouragement or positivity in the announcement coming from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The news was about the foundation recognizing the Indian prime minister and his efforts installing bathrooms in public places and poor areas of India. In normal circumstances, such an effort would be worth praise and recognition, but in this case, it was coupled with the news of the same prime minster confining about 8 million of his citizens inside their homes with the help of close to a million soldiers who also cut all those people off from the world, which by the way included the ability to get food, water or any medical needs. There are also reports that there are killings and arrests of people, including children.

It’s been about six weeks since. One struggles with the two actions that the Indian prime minister did. Was he so keen on the welfare of his people to spend money that he could have launched another moon lander but instead put out restrooms in public places to help prevent an unhealthy realty in the many poor parts of India? Or, on the other hand, were those 8 million or so people unworthy of being allowed some simple rights that are afforded to many on this planet, including animals.

After so much thinking trying to understand both pieces of news, I couldn’t help but think of one reason for a person or a government to be acting in that way. That reason is very simple: It is that the government thinks that there is a group of its citizens who are worthy of being helped and elevated and provided for, while there is another group who are eligible only to being mistreated and deprived of even the privilege allowed to animals.

My thoughts went back to the history in this country and the struggles that we had to bring equality and freedoms for everyone. I was so glad we are so far ahead on this path, but then the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is an expression of our values in this country. They are the best example of how we should invest and encourage positivity in our communities and around the world.

They should, and I am hopeful that they will, not honor the prime minister of India for the good symbolic things that he done, and instead let him know that while we acknowledge those good things that he done for the health of a portion of the Indian population, they are too little to cover the negative actions of mass incarceration of millions of people. We need to let them know that a truth mixed with lies is not a complete truth. One of the most populous countries in the world needs a leader who behaves like a head of a nation and not a shortsighted politician whose only goal is wining elections regardless of whose rights he takes away.

I encourage everyone here always to look at the whole picture and strive to do what is needed to clarify and help others get the rights that we as free citizens in this country are enjoying. We need to make a point by asking that the people of Indian Kashmir be allowed the rights that were guaranteed to them since before the inception of the country of India. It is unimaginable for any one of us to live and be deprived of basic human rights like freedom of movement, the ability to live without fearing the unknown, the ability work, or to obtain medical help and assistance.

We should always let our foundations and elected officials to stand up for the principles that we value so much.

Shaher Sayed is congregation leader at Burlington Masjid, 1908 S. Mebane St., Burlington. Contact him at Burlington.Masjid@gmail.com.