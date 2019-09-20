State Board of Election to meet Oct. 1 to certify District 3 Congressional race

Area counties closed out the special election for North Carolina’s District 3 Congressional race Friday as they certified results that put Republican Greg Murphy in vacant seat.

Each county Board of Elections in the district held a vote canvass to certify the results of the Sept. 10 special election. The state Board of Election is scheduled to meet Oct. 1 for a final certification of the district’s results.

There were only minor changes in the final numbers across the area as the counties approved results, with Murphy elected to fill the remainder of the unexpired term of late Congressman Walter Jones, who died in February just months after being re-elected to his seat.

Murphy won by a convincing margin in each area county, followed by Democrat Allen Thomas. Also on the ballot were Greg Holt of the Constitution Party and Libertarian Tim Harris.

Murphy was sworn into office in Washington a week after the election and is now serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

His move to Congress leaves his seat in the N.C. House of Representatives vacant. According to the state Board of Elections, the executive committee of the Republican Party for District 3 will recommend a replacement, whom the governor will appoint.

Below are the results certified by area counties:

Carteret County

Greg Murphy 10,620Allen Thomas 5,001Greg Holt 60Tim Harris 56

Craven County

Greg Murphy 10,951Allen Thomas 7,326Greg Holt 118Tim Harris 63

Lenoir County

Greg Murphy 4,604Allen Thomas 3,617Greg Holt 43Tim Harris 26

Jones County

Greg Murphy 1,042Allen Thomas 754Greg Holt 8Tim Harris 2

Onslow County

Greg Murphy 10,487Allen Thomas 4,649Greg Holt 78Tim Harris 63

