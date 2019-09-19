The Henderson County Board of Commissioners heard updates about construction projects at the Department of Social Services, Hendersonville High and the county courthouse during its meeting Wednesday.

Capital Projects Construction Manager David Berry gave commissioners a brief rundown on the projects.

Renovations continue at the Department of Social Services, and commissioners were presented with figures for a plan from Cooper Construction that consists of two phases.

Phase one is projected to cost between $318,000 and $338,000, and phase two would range from $158,000 to $178,000, with a total cost of around $510,000.

Staff had estimated that the total cost would be in the $300,000 range, Berry said, but the HVAC scope and cost is more than anticipated.

Phase one of the project includes a breakroom area and conference rooms. The cost includes HVAC expenses for both phases.

Commissioners told Berry to continue working with Cooper Construction’s proposal, proceeding with drawings and designs. The project will then be brought back to the commissioners for approval at a determined price.

Commissioners also directed staff to proceed with plans for work on skylight replacements at the courthouse. The total pricing from Carolina Architectural Products is $103,852 currently.

For Hendersonville High, early summer work has been completed, Berry said.

In partnership with project architects, the construction team and the local school system, work is being done to complete and finalize the site and building designs and component budgets to be able to move on to the next stage of required permitting and bidding.

An NCDOT engineer briefly updated commissioners on the proposed driveway entrance, which he said addresses previous concerns. The plan is to move the driveway area across from North Main Street. The original plan had the driveway into the parking lot at Ninth Avenue.

Cane Creek merger

With the Cane Creek Water and Sewer District, commissioners heard an update from Director of Engineering Marcus Jones on the merger process with the Metropolitan Sewerage District of Buncombe County.

Commissioners adopted a resolution in August under the law to begin the process of including Cane Creek in the MSD.

The MSD must now create a map or maps of the proposed new boundary, the existing boundary and any proposed extension, according to Jones’ presentation.

A description of the proposed extension of services is to be provided, along with a time schedule and the proposed cost. An analysis of the inclusion of the territory into the district is also needed.

The district must send required documents to the state’s Environmental Management Commission, which will set a public hearing if its determined that the inclusion of the territory into the district “will not adversely affect customer service in the district and will preserve and promote the public health and welfare of the district."

The hope is that the MSD approves the documents and forwards them to the EMC in November, according to Jones, with a public hearing date to hopefully be decided in November as well.

Jones reminded the commissioners this is the best possible schedule. In January, the hope is that the EMC holds a public hearing in Henderson County and the EMC makes its findings in March.

The end goal is for July 1 to be the presumed date of inclusion. Henderson County would select two new members of the MSD board, who must reside in the territory added to the district.