Local reactions mixed to military funds being used to build border wall.

The Pentagon may cut funding from military projects to pay for the construction of 175 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, diverting a total $3.6 billion to President Donald Trump’s long-promised barrier.

Camp Lejeune will see a total of $40.9 million in funds deferred, according to the Pentagon list. That money will come from two projects that were scheduled to begin next year: A new battalion complex for the Second Radio Battalion and an ambulatory care center.

According to Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Hoffman, projects chosen for deferral do not include family housing, barracks, or dormitory projects. Projects that were awarded funds for this year were also not considered for deferral, in the hopes the Pentagon and Congress have time to restore funds to deferred projects that were scheduled for next year and beyond.

Projects in 23 states, 19 countries and three U.S. territories would be stalled or killed by the plan, though just $1.1 billion in cuts would strike the continental U.S., according to a list released by the Pentagon. Almost $700 million would come from projects in U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, with another $1.8 billion coming from projects on overseas bases.

“Marine Corps projects identified, including around $265 million, minimally impact our operations, and do not include hurricane recovery construction,” Capt. Karoline Foote, a communications strategy and operations officer at Headquarters Marine Corps, wrote in an email to The Daily News. “The Marine Corps will continue to be able to meet day-to-day and contingency requirements.”

Elsewhere in North Carolina, funds scheduled for a previously-cancelled elementary school at Fort Bragg will be deferred, while Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will have funds for a new storage facility for their refueling aircraft deferred. No projects at Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point or New River are listed on the deferrals list.

Eastern North Carolina veteran's reactions to the deferred military projects were mixed.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Mike Hegmann, a member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 9960 in Cedar Point, said deferring funds from the military was “not a good idea.”

“He (Trump) said Mexico would pay for it which is a load of crock,” Hegmann said.

While Hegmann does not support the move, he acknowledged that it was too late to change anything.

“As usual someone has to pay the price,” Hegmann said. “And it’s going to be veterans and our military.”

Retired Navy Corpsman Petty Officer Third Class Bob Harrison, also a member of the Cedar Point VFW, supported the idea of deferring military base funds for the border wall, saying Trump was “doing the right thing” for the future of the country.

“The more you secure our borders, the better off our country will be,” Harrison said.

He’s not worried about the cost, saying if our country needs to fix a problem the money will be found and the number of immigrants illegally crossing the border was already creating a drain on the country’s finances.

“It has to be done,” Harrison, a Vietnam veteran, said. “We need it. People have to get off their high horse. We can become North Mexico next instead of the United States.”

Others felt the issue was complicated and did not outright condemn or approve of the border wall, like retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. J.J. Caddle with the VFW Post 2514 of New Bern. He said it was the duty of the armed forces to sacrifice for the country in the name of protecting it.

“We don’t want to get political with this wall thing,” Caddle said. “But there’s good and bad on both sides of this wall.”

Reports from the Washington Post said at Camp Lejeune, medical and dental care is currently provided in “‘substandard, inefficient, decentralized, and uncontrolled facilities,’ according to the military” and failure to build a new ambulatory care center would “result in compromised readiness, uncoordinated care delivery, and inappropriate use of medical resources.”

Caddle, a Vietnam veteran, said when he was in the military they did not always have nice facilities or equipment, but as long as there was funding for fueling planes and providing bullets, they could do their job of protecting the country.

“We don’t make the policies,” he said. “We fight for our country and we go by what the right decision is for our country."

Caddle said the decision to take funding from military base construction project was up to politicians and Congress. He said as long if these choices were made to keep the country safe, many in the military could get behind it, although he said many of the veterans he talked with had varied feelings on the wall and how to fund it.

“I don’t know the history,” Caddle said. “I’m not against taking money, I don’t like when they take money, but if they take it for the right reasons it’s ok, we can do it another time.”

Congress approved $1.375 billion for wall construction in this year’s budget, same as the previous year and far less than the $5.7 billion the White House sought. Trump accepted the money to end a 35-day government shutdown in February but simultaneously declared a national emergency to take money from other government accounts, identifying up to $8.1 billion for wall construction.

With the $3.6 billion deferred from military projects, the Department of Defense will begin 11 border barrier military construction projects in places like Yuma, San Diego, and El Paso, Hoffman said in a press conference earlier this month.

“All Marine Corps construction projects are important,” Foote said. “HQMC will continue to advocate for funding for these projects and similar projects in the future to ensure our operational forces and installations are able to meet requirements and accomplish the mission.

Reporter Kevin Vandenburg can be reached at 910-219-8453 or kvandenburg@jdnews.com. The Associated Press contributed to this story.