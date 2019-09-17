BRUNSWICK COUNTY -- The N.C. Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Brunswick County announces the completion of their Celebration Garden which is part of their Botanical Garden at Government Center Complex, Building N in Bolivia.

The Celebration Garden is adorned with white flowers and is intended for use for civil wedding ceremonies, celebrations of life services and any other celebration that would be enhanced by this garden.

The Celebration Garden team invited members of the Magistrate’s office and staff from the Registers and Deeds office to attend a tea in the garden on Aug. 21 to introduce them to the space so they can inform couples applying for a license and preferring a small civil ceremony. According to Magistrate Doug Rutter, they perform an average of two ceremonies a day and Fridays are the busiest time.

