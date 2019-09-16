I moved to Davidson County in 1981 when my jobs as a therapist and a teacher for another county were not refunded.

I was between jobs for a few months and needed a small loan. Being employed by the state and the county, I went to the local credit union and met then manager Mike Niver. He was very helpful and had a check in our account within the hour.

For 30-plus years Mike continued as a loan officer and he has helped my wife and me buy homes and cars and other items we needed. Mike always remembered our names and is one of the most professional people I have ever met.

Mike retired two years ago and we still bank at the credit union with all those wonderful people and we also have accounts with two other local banks with wonderful service. The thing I have missed is Mike was always kind and understanding even when I needed a personal loan to buy a larger sailboat.

I never had a chance to tell Mike how much we appreciated him because he made an extra effort to help us consolidate bills so our credit scores are high enough for us to get better loan interest rates. He often returned my calls long after the bank was closed and we did not expect that from anyone.

I want him to know how much we appreciated his efforts to help us when we needed a large or small loan. We were no more important than any other family but he treated us like we were and I wanted to say thanks.

John Evers

Lexington