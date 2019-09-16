“Heirlooms, Antiques, and Militaria” is a free program aimed to answer questions about family trinkets.

“We wanted to do something like “Antiques Roadshow” said CSS Neuse Site Manager Matthew Young in a news release. “We wanted to make it interesting and informative for our visitors.”

Bring your antiques and heirlooms to the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center, located at 100 N Queen St. on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to the variety of interests of the staff, there’s a good chance of helping visitors identify that old button, strange sword, mysterious photograph, that piece off something your aunt gave you, or that thing grandfather had rolling around in a drawer.

The staff is well versed in firearms from the 18th century through WWII, or about pieces of military uniforms or equipment that may have come home with American soldiers as souvenirs, according to the release.

“From Sake cups to button boards, shoelaces to cap insignia, we know a little about a lot of things and a whole lot about a few things,” Young said. “Glass bottles, tools, flags, clothing, toys, ceramics, Native American artifacts, strange rocks or bits of metal found in a field, whatever it is, bring it and we’ll take a crack at it. If we don’t know, we’ll try to identify it through our reference works or online resources.”

Improper cleaning can destroy value or remove labels and markings that help identify the artifact. The staff does not mind dirt, cobwebs or odd smells, and will welcome one item or a trunk full.

“The one thing we can’t tell you is what an item is worth, said Historical Interpreter David Stone in the release. “We can show you where you can get a good idea of the value other people give it. We can even give tips on how to best store or treat some of these artifacts, but we want to see the artifacts “in the raw,” uncleaned. We are always open to donations too, of your artifact will help tell the story of the Civil War in eastern North Carolina,” Stone said.

The CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center is located at 100 N. Queen St., Kinston, N.C., and open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: adults $5, senior/active military $4, Students (ages 3-12) $3, ages 2 and under free. For additional information, please call the site at (252) 526-9600 x222. The CSS Neuse Center and the Richard Caswell Memorial are within the Division of State Historic Sites in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.