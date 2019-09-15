To the editor: In this day of wanting to get folks to use mass transit, conserve emissions and green house gases, reduce traffic congestion and Western NC residents hoping over 20 years for Amtrak to extend here from Charlotte, the Ecusta Trail is a step in the wrong direction. Saluda, Brevard, Hendersonville and Asheville are all connected by an existing rail line ripe for a commuter service. The hard part of commuter rail, trackage, is in place but some of it needs work after lack of use.

How about local governments pursuing this idea from a private enterprise operation? Initially it would not take much to try it; locomotive, a couple passenger cars, morning and afternoon schedule, bus connections in Asheville, and see where it goes from there. Weekend runs could handle tourist to the towns too.

When the eight lanes are done on I-26, it may help eastbound traffic, but it will have eight lanes of stopped westbound traffic because the I-26/I-40 junction has always been the issue. Better roads beget more traffic; if they didn't, places like Chicago with 12-lane highways would not look like parking lots every morning and afternoon, every day.

Clint Wilde, Hendersonville

Woodsmall will be part of the solution

To the editor: Since N.C. 11th Dist. Rep. Mark Meadows took office in 2013, 93,000 and counting U.S. citizens have been killed by gun violence. Additionally, depending on the year, there have been from 15,000 to 31,000 gun-related injuries and each year near 22,000 suicides by guns.

And equally as sad are the many thousands of families whose lives are forever changed due to gun-related violence.

A majority of registered voters nationwide say Congress needs to do more to reduce gun violence: 72% total, including 50% of Republicans, 93% of Democrats and 75% of independents.

Mark Meadows, who is suspected to be in the deep pockets of the pro-assault rifle NRA, has consistently voted “nay” for gun reform. It’s time to replace Do-nothing Meadows with someone with the guts, gumption and gonads to reduce this senseless carnage with common sense gun regulation.

Maj. Steve Woodsmall, USAF-retired, for N.C. 11th District representative is that person. He’ll be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

John H. Fisher, Hendersonville

Clock is ticking on climate change

To the editor: I’m disappointed that the Times-News ran Chip Worrell’s op/ed “GND isn’t the way to save the world” which appeared in your Sept. 8 edition. He begins by saying he’s all for protecting the environment and cites some past regional successes. Then he rattles off a litany of products made from fossil fuels that ostensibly humans cannot live without (e.g., paved roads, plastics, and steel).

He actually makes a convincing argument for why the Green New Deal, or something akin to it, is necessary — because so much of our current way of life and economy rely on the coal, oil and gas that are the root of the existential challenge we face with the climate crisis.

I don’t doubt Mr. Worrell’s sincerity, but he pokes a finger in the eye of leaders trying to put us on a path to a sustainable future while offering nothing instead. As the saying goes, “Lead, follow, or get out of the way.” I say the same to your newspaper. Having published 2,988 articles on climate change, one would think you could resist the cotton candy of this kind of op/ed and educate your readership with something more substantive and actionable.

The clock is ticking. Do your part.

Ron Redmon, Flat Rock