SAT., SEPT. 14

Roald Dahl’s "James & the Giant Peach": By Thalian Association, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, 120 S. Second St. Tickets $15, and available at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6147910/roald-dahls-james-the-giant-peach--wilmington-hannah-block-historic-usocommunity-arts-centerthalian-assoc.

Summer Festival 19: Host by Healthy Living Festivals. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Battleship Park (Battleship North Carolina), 1 Battleship Road, N.E., Wilmington. Latin American/Caribbean Flair. Free admission. Healthy vendors, food, reggae music, demonstrations, chef cookoff (tickets for sale at the event and all the proceeds go to charity). Details: https://www.facebook.com/HealthyLivingFestivals/photos/gm.450828822172770/2169723029992324/?type=3&theater.

Town of Leland Founders' Day: 3-9 p.m. at the Leland Municipal Park, 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland. Free admission. A community festival with live music (The Breakfast Club, Push Play), food trucks, arts and crafts, business vendors, and a fireworks grand finale. Free parking at North Brunswick High School, 114 Scorpion Drive, N.E., Leland, with shuttles to the event. Chairs and coolers are welcome. No pets allowed. No smoking, e-cigs, vaping, or use of other tobacco products permitted on town property. Details: 910-408-3092.

Military Appreciation Day: The City of Southport has proclaimed Sept. 14, 2019, to be Southport Military Appreciation Day. This is an annual event which allows the community to show their support for our service members and families. Traditionally, the event takes the troops out on volunteer fishing boats, while entertaining their families at the Southport Marina. Late in the afternoon, when the troops return, a big family style picnic is provided. For more information, visit http://militaryappreciationday.org/wp/.

Riverfront Farmers Market: 8 a.m. -1 p.m. at Dock Street, between Front Street and Second Street, downtown Wilmington.

SUN., SEPT. 15

Lettuce with Nicolay and The Hot at Nights: 5 p.m. gate, 6 p.m. show at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater ,1941 Amphitheatre Drive, Wilmington. Tickets $25-$30. Free for ages under 10. Rain or shine. Details https://www.greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com/events/.

Bluewater Summer Music Series: Overtyme (rock covers), 4-8 p.m. at Bluewater Grill, 4 Marina St., Wrightsville Beach. Free. 910-256-8500.

Boogie in the Park concert series: Zion Rootz (roots reggae), 5-7 p.m. at Ocean Front Park, 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach. 910-458-8216.

Find more happenings and promote your own at StarNewsOnline.com/ThingstoDo.