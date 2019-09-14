To the editor: Well after finding out that more money didn’t work, America has discovered a solution to underperforming public schools — charter schools!

The Wall Street Journal reports two decades of explosive growth have created 7,000 charter schools. The left has counter attacked and reduced this growth to near zero.

The WSJ summarizes, “Democrats are stifling school choice, but the movement has clear results and durable institutions.” For example: “Eva Moskowitz steers 45 Success Academy charter schools in the poorest neighborhoods of New York.”

These schools are outperforming even high-income suburban districts. This kind of light is going to be hard to keep under a bushel!

One would think that even Democrats with all their talk about good education and helping the poor would find their party’s position profoundly embarrassing.

Candler Willis, Zirconia

Objections to Highland Lake Road project

To the editor: I am opposed to the Highland Lake Road project for many reasons.

No. 1, the debacle we are currently have to endure on Greenville Highway. I doubt this project will be any better.

No. 2, the disregard of business, church and property owners impact

No. 3, the actual need for such roadwork ... not necessary; fix the corner perhaps but no need to straighten the road so cars and trucks can go faster. The bike path is a short ride to nowhere and I prefer trees left alone. The path to Sandburg Home is a pipe dream and again a future nightmare.

With those of similar views, please support Anne Coletta, Tom Carpenter, David Dethero.

Cathy Shields, Flat Rock

In the pocket of the NRA

To the editor: Six people have died as the result of vaping, and President Trump has called for banning vaping equipment. We recently remembered the horror of 9/11. Because of that tragedy, about 3,500 people died so we went to war in two countries, wars we are still fighting.

We have hundreds of mass shootings each year. About 30,000 lives are lost each year due to gun violence. Yet Trump and the Republicans in Congress do nothing to remedy this horrible situation. All they do is offer their thoughts and prayers for the victims, and encourage school children to buy bullet-proof back packs and participate in active shooter drills.

We deserve better, but with politicians like Mark Meadows, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis who are in the pocket of the NRA, I doubt that we can expect any action whatsoever. We need to replace them with politicians who actually have our interests at heart, not just those of their donors.

Judi Johnson, Hendersonville