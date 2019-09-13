Wannabe TV Mogul: “Let’s take over the world.”

Sidekick: “Hey! I like the sound of that. I just hope you are including me in your planned conquest, and not using the ‘royal’ we.”

WTM: “Of course, you’ll be at my side. You’ve been with me for a long time. You’ve been very loyal. And I reward loyalty, as long as you don’t start bad-mouthing me, or questioning my decisions.”

SK: “Would I ever do that? I know which side my bread is buttered. I will be willing to take a bullet for you.”

WTM: “Now that’s the kind of language I like. Stick with me, and I promise to pay all your legal fees.”

SK: “Great. So how do rule the world?”

WTM: “Well, the easiest, and time-honored way is to fool people into thinking that you have their interests at heart, while you pick their pockets, and line your own.”

SK: “Sounds interesting. How do we start?”

WTM: “Power and money. That’s the standard combo. If you have power, people will give you money. And if you have money, that gives you power.”

SK: “But I have neither money nor power.”

WTM: “That’s why you need to stick with me. My dad left me some money, and he also had some political influence. So I’m planning to buy a cable TV station.”

SK: “Will you run movies on that?”

WTM: “No, silly. That’s boring. I plan 24/7 news and opinion.”

SK: “Aren’t there enough of those on the air already?”

WTM: “None that can compete with us. Most of those guys try to be fair and balanced in their coverage. I don’t have time for that nonsense. We will have opinion disguised as news.”

SK: “That sounds interesting.”

WTM: “It is. First, we need to identify a niche audience. This must be a group of people with a grievance. We can nurse along their grievances, make them feel as though they have been victims of an elite class, and play with their psychology.”

SK: “But aren’t you a member of the elite class yourself?”

WTM: “I am. But I’m not selling myself. I will pick someone to promote, to push to the forefront, who will be our man. He will always listen to us. And we will stand in the shadows, and quietly line our pockets and wield our power.”

SK: “So tell me more about finding a niche audience.”

WTM: “That always has to be the middle class and the poor people. That’s where a large chunk of the population is. We just have to play to them, and then we bring forth our candidate to lead them.”

SK: “Is it that easy?”

WTM: “Nothing is easy in life. You have to work hard to gain power. But the principles are simple.”

SK: “Go on.”

WTM: “Fear, greed, hatred, a sense of entitlement. These are basic human emotions. Stoking them is a recipe for success. Over thousands of years, people have been able to raise huge armies, virtual and real, in support of their ego driven pursuits.”

SK: “But you still need to round up these people.”

WTM: “Of course. But the plan for that is simple, too. When times are good, folks are tolerant. But when tough times arrive, people who were doing well start falling by the wayside. Change is always tough. When the horse and buggy era transitioned into the age of automobiles, lots of people lost jobs. Some retrained, others were too stubborn. But nobody wants to shoulder the blame for his or her problems.”

SK: “True enough.”

WTM: “So we step in and announce loudly and frequently on our channels that it is not our viewers’ fault. We build up a scapegoat. The other. In a fight between us and the other, the other loses.”

SK: “Stir the pot.”

WTM: “Sure. Scare the heck out of people. Make them angry. Then set up our candidate, a telegenic personality, projecting strength, promising to wipe out the other. Promising goodies for the masses but delivering only for us. And we’ll rule the world.”

SK: “Fear and greed.”

WTM: “Divide and rule. The British built a huge empire based on this. And so will we.”

SK: “I’m in.”

Shiv Harsh is a physician who lives in Asheboro with his wife. Contact: harshsk3599@gmail.com. Twitter: @SHIVHARSH1 or his blog at www.shivharsh.com.