Have you noticed how the sun’s afternoon rays filter through the kaleidoscope of leaves differently this time of year? I have. There’s a special autumn angle to the sunlight that hearkens the coming of fall. I don’t claim to completely understand the astronomical reasons for this but do know that as we approach the autumnal equinox near the end of September, the angle of the earth’s tilt toward the sun is changing from its summertime angle.

That different angle of sunlight through the leaves reminds me of this phenomenon every late August and a sense of excitement vibrates in me over the coming crisp evenings and warm days, of open windows and “sweatshirt weather”, of morning hoot owls and evening crickets, of clear, telescope-ready starlit nights, of leaves changing color, and of the sounds of Friday night football heard on our back porch from the nearby Swansboro High School stadium PA system. While I like each of the seasons caused by the tilt of our planet in its orbit around the sun, fall’s my favorite season and I look forward to it every year.

And there’s another crazy thing I notice beginning, it seems, in August and during the fall. It’s another thing I don’t fully understand but it’s there. And this time it’s meteorological as opposed to astronomical.

It’s poufy cloud season. It’s the time for those bright days with cotton ball-like cumulous clouds lazily floating by, rearranging themselves into recognizable shapes. Why exactly September is poufy cloud season I don’t know, but I did discover what it’s called when I see recognizable shapes in those clouds. It’s the best season for cloud “pareidolia”, defined as “the tendency to see a specific pattern or meaningful image in random stimulus”. My own severe case of this “disease” causes me to see images in clouds wherever I look. In fact, rather than risky driving caused by looking down at a cell phone, in my own personal case I have to remind myself not to look up (and away from the road) at cloud formations through the windshield.

According to the website “Word-a-Day” where I learned the cause of my “disease”, “It’s human nature to see patterns where there might be none. If you have ever seen an elephant in the clouds, you have experienced pareidolia. Pareidolia is also responsible for constellations appearing in the shape of animals (Ursa Major, Leo, etc.), profiles of men appearing on rock faces, Rorschach inkblot tests, UFO sightings, and Jesus on a piece of toast. While toasts appear to be his favorite, Jesus has also appeared on tortillas, chapatis, and potato chips.”

In my case of pareidolia, it’s “just the clouds, ma’am”. I’ve seen President Trump, his trademark, slicked-back, mane of hair prominent in the cloud formation. Elephants too numerous to count have stampeded by me in the Carolina-blue sky. I don’t know why but animals seem to prevail in my sightings including alligators, dogs, lions, monkeys, pigs, whales, fishes, and wolves.

And yes, I’ve seen Jesus in the clouds. But I’ve also recently recognized President Reagan, bulbous nosed entertainer W.C. Fields, female body shapes, cars, jet airplanes, ships, aliens, and even a mummy.

I don’t think there’s ever been a time when I’ve looked up into the sky and eventually…if I gave it enough time…that some kind of recognizable shape failed to float by in the clouds. And I think my pareidolia must build upon itself. The more I look up to find shapes in the clouds, the more recognizable shapes seem to magically appear. They’re everywhere!

While I love this time of year and the approach of autumn, I have to wonder if I’m crazy seeing different angles of sunlight and so many recognizable cloud formations. It could be. After all, I’ve seen Jesus in a cloud. One thing I’ve got going for me, though, is that so far I haven’t recognized myself in the clouds, a pareidolia “selfie” if you will. I’ll assume that’s a good thing.