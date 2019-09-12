WILMINGTON -- The City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation's outdoor program will sponsor a free showing of the movie "An American Ascent" on Sept. 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Hugh Morton Amphitheater at Greenfield Lake, 1941 Amphitheater Drive.

This is a documentary film about the first African-American expedition to tackle North America's highest peak, Denali. By taking on the grueling, 20,310 foot peak of the continent's biggest mountain, nine African-American climbers set out to build a legacy of inclusion in the outdoor/adventure community.

Outdoor vendors will be on the grounds to showcase what is available in the Wilmington and New Hanover County region.

Seats are free, but available on a first come, first served basis. Registration is suggested. To reserved your seat, visit https://www.wilmingtonnc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/american-ascent/-fsiteid-1.

For more information, call 910-254.0907 or email, kim.adams@wilmingtonnc.gov.

