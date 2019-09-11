ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Travis Wayne Burns: 29, 112 Melrose Drive, Lexington, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of a controlled on a jail/prison premises.

• Tracie Marie Hedrick: 37, 344 Wilson St., Lexington, larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Jyisaiah OBryan Cuthrell: 20, 318 W. Seventh Ave., Lexington, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

• Zachary Maudlin: 22, 300 N. Railroad St., Lexington, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon,possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Ronald Dale Richardson: 46, 6512 Mowery Road, Climax, felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Matthew C. Bryant: 34, 430 Turtle Knob Road, Thomasville, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Nolan Kiel Graves: 21, 2338 Brentwood St., High Point, habitual misdemeanor assault.

• James Bryan Jarvis: 56, 914 N. Main St., China Grove, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jason Edward Krouse: 32, 240 Broad St., Lexington, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer.

• Curtis Eugene Lowe: 47, 1846 Paris Drive, Conover, probation violation.

• Danielle Edwards Marion: 42, 1240 Bud Tilley Road, Pinnacle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked- not impaired revocation.

• Clayton Kenneth Mills: 43, 318 Critcher Drive, Lexington, manufacture methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.

• Jonathan Will Slaugenhaupt: 23, 7406 Checkmark Road, Denton, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

• Bryan James Williams: 34, 903 Douglas Ave., Apt. A, Thomasville, felony attempted second-degree burglary in an unoccupied dwelling.

• Leslie Keith Stiltner: 29, homeless of Lexington, felony forced breaking and entering, aid and abet larceny, possession of stolen goods.

• Donald Edward Roberts: 49, homeless of Lexington, felony forced breaking and entering, larceny all other.

• Tracy Lloyd Hedrick: 37, 344 Wilson St., Lexington, motor vehicle theft.