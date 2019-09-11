After all the votes were in, it was nearly a Republican sweep of the 17 counties within North Carolina’s Congressional District 3.

Republican Greg Murphy closed out the election to fill the vacant Congressional seat with a win over Democrat Allen Thomas, Greg Holt with the Constitution Party, and Libertarian Tim Harris Tuesday night, finishing with 70,142 votes, or 61.74% of the ballots cast.

Thomas garnered 42,570 votes, or 37.47%, of the ballots cast. Holt received 502 votes, or 0.44%, and Harris took 393 votes, or 0.35%.

Murphy won every county in the district except for Hyde County, in which Thomas pulled ahead of Murphy with about 52% of the votes.

Election night results remain unofficial until certified during the Sept. 20 vote canvass.

For Murphy, who is a member of the N.C. General Assembly, the next few weeks will be a quick transition from his state seat to a seat the U.S. House of Representatives. He will be sworn in to office shortly after the canvass in complete.

Murphy's move to Congress will leave his seat in the N.C. House of Representatives vacant. According to the state Board of Elections, the executive committee of the Republican Party for that District 3 will recommend a replacement, whom the governor will appoint.

He said in a statement Tuesday night that he plans to open multiple offices in the district to provide better proximity to all areas and increase response time to constituent needs.

“As a Conservative, it’s not about government handouts. But there are services that are offered to citizens and when they need help, my office will be there for them,” Murphy said.

Filling the vacant Congressional seat drew out the voters for the one-race special election that was called after the February death of late Congressman Walter Jones, who died just months into a 13th term in the House of Representatives.

In the local area, voter turnout was highest in Carteret County, which had 31% of its registered voters cast a ballot. Voter turnout was a low 14.95 percent in Onslow County but on Election Day, the Swansboro precinct had a strong showing with 1,023 voters casting ballots there.

Craven County was second highest with 27.54% voter turnout and Lenoir County had about 23% of its registered voters come out.

“This is more than expected," said Craven County Director of Elections Meloni Wray. "We were expecting between 18% and 20% turnout. We are very proud of our voters in Craven County for turning out to vote.

Jones County also saw more voters come out than expected, with 25.76% of registered voters casting a ballot.

“We were happy with it; of course, we’d love to have 100% turnout,” said Jones County Elections Director Jennifer King.

Murphy will complete the remainder of Jones’ term, and then the seat is up for election again in 2020.