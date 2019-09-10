Updated 3:59 p.m.

James Smiley, of Jacksonville, said he votes every election and the Congressional race is of particular importance with voters deciding a vacant seat in Congress.

“This is a big election not only for North Carolina but for the country,” he said.

Crystal Herlocker, of Jacksonville, said as a Democrat in a largely Republican county, she wanted to be sure her voice is heard.

Debera Allen, chief judge at the East Northwoods precinct, said at about 12:30 p.m. approximately 350 voters had cast ballots at the precinct and voting had been steady.

Updated 12:54 p.m.

Nearly 300 voters had cast a ballot at the Swansboro Rotary Club precinct as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cindy Sales, the precinct’s chief judge, said they had a few voters waiting at the door when the polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and the voters were steadily coming in make to cast vote count in the special election to fill the vacant North Carolina District 3 Congressional seat.

Robin Daly, of Swansboro, said she had been a lifelong Democrat but switched to the Republican Party when Donald Trump ran for president.

First and foremost, Daly said it is important for everyone to exercise their right to vote. She voted Republican in the Congressional race because she supports the direction the party has taken regarding issues important to her.

“I was Democrat my whole life but I didn’t like (where) the Democratic party was going,” Daly said.

Voters also expressed support for the Democratic candidate.

“I think that if Americans don’t come out and vote, we deserve the result we get,” said Swansboro resident Patricia Clark, who voted early and was out campaigning on Election Day.

The polls are open for the special election to fill the vacant North Carolina District 3 Congressional seat.

The special election was called to fill the unexpired term of the late Rep. Walter Jones, who died in February several months after beginning a 13th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Election Day continues as scheduled despite Hurricane Dorian hitting the North Carolina coast last week.

“Events like those we experienced the past few days show that elections officials don’t stop, even when a hurricane knocks at the door,” State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell is quoted as saying in a release from the NCBOE. “I encourage registered voters in the 3rd and 9th congressional districts and the city of Charlotte to vote on Tuesday if you have not done so already. Your polling places are set up, and election officials are ready to greet you.”

The NCBOE release reminded voters only those who reside in the 3rd or 9th Congressional districts are eligible to vote today, and same-day registration is not available. Those who need assistance or accommodations at the polls must request it and those unable to enter the polling place may vote curbside.

Voter photo ID is not required until elections in 2020, according to the release. If your name is not on the voter list you may request a provisional ballot.

Polls will be open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On the ballot is: Democrat Allen Thomas, Republican Greg Murphy, Greg Holt of the Constitution Party, and Libertarian Tim Harris.

Election results will begin posting after 7:30 p.m., according to the NCBOE.

Precincts for Eastern North Carolina are listed below. If you're unsure of your polling place, call your local Board of Elections.

Carteret County

Board of Elections:

252-728-8460

1702 Live Oak St., Beaufort

Precincts:

Atlantic/Sea Level - Atlantic Fire Department, 967 Seashore Drive, AtlanticAtlantic Beach - Town Hall, 125 W. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic BeachBeaufort No. 1 - Boys & Girls Club of Coastal Carolina, 601 Mulberry St., BeaufortBeaufort No. 2 - Board of Education Admin Office, 107 Safrit Drive, BeaufortBogue - Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 728 Bogue Loop Road, NewportBroad Creek - Broad Creek Community Building, 110 Cactus St., NewportCape Carteret/Cedar Point - Western Park Community Center, Old Highway 58, Cedar PointCedar Island - Cedar Island Community Center, 2208 Cedar Island Road, Cedar IslandDavis/Stacy/Williston - Davis Fire Department, 595 U.S. 70, DavisEmerald Isle - Community Center, 7506 Emerald Drive, Emerald IsleHarkers Island - Harkers Island Fire Department, 1219 Island Road, Harkers IslandIndian Beach/Salter Path - Indian Beach Town Hall, 1400 Salter Path Road, Indian BeachMarshallberg/Smyrna - Marshallberg Fire Department, 109 Goose Pond Road, MarshallbergMerrimon - South River Merrimon Fire & EMS, 1329 South River Road, BeaufortMill Creek - Mill Creek Fire/Rescue Building, 2370 Mill Creek Road, NewportMorehead No. 1 - Morehead Parks & Rec. Building, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead CityMorehead No. 2 - Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St., Morehead CityMorehead No. 3 - Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene, 4311 Country Club Road, Morehead CityMorehead No. 4 - Open Door Baptist Church, 227 N.C. 24, Morehead CityNewport No. 1 - St. James United Methodist Church, 1011 Orange St., NewportNewport No. 2 - Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 182 Holly Springs Road, NewportNorth River - East Carteret High School, 3263 U.S. 70, BeaufortOtway/Straits/Bettie - Woodville Baptist Church, 450 U.S. 70, BettiePeletier - Peletier Town Hall, 1603 N.C. 58, PeletierPine Knoll Shores - Town Hall, 100 Municipal Circle, Pine Knoll ShoresStella - Stella Fire/Rescue Meeting Hall, 141 Morristown Road, StellaWildwood - Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave., NewportWiregrass/Harlowe - Harlowe United Methodist Church, 4261 N.C. 101, Newport

Craven County

Board of Elections:

252-636-6610

406 Craven St., New Bern

Precincts:

N1 George Street - Craven Co. Senior Services George Street Center, 811 George St., New BernN2 Fort Totten - Twin Rivers YMCA, 100 YMCA Lane, New BernN3 Grover C. Fields - Grover C. Fields Middle School, 2000 ML Kinf Jr. Blvd., New BernN4 H.J. MacDonald - H.J. MacDonald Middle School, 3127 Elizabeth Ave., New BernN5 Glenburnie - National Guard Armory, 301 N. Glenburnie Drive, New BernN6 West New Bern - West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pinetree Drive, New Bern2 Havelock - Havelock Tourist & Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Drive, Havelock3 Trent Woods - Garber United Methodist Church Morris Hall, 4202 Country Club Road, New Bern4 Rhems - Rhems Fire Department, 5860 US Hwy 17 S., New Bern5 River Bend - River Bend Town Hall, 45 Shoreline Drive, New Bern6 Clarks - West of New Bern Fire Department Station 3, 102 Industrial Drive, New Bern7 Jasper - #9 Township Fire Department, 3783 N.C. 55 W.,m New Bern8 Cove City - Cove City Fire Department, 425 S. Main St., Cove City9 Dover - Dover Fire Department Annex, 100 N. Main St., Dover10 Fort Barnwell - Forst Barnwell Fire Department, 9327 N.C. 55 W., Dover11 Bridgeton - Bridgeton Town Hall, 202 B. St., Bridgeton12 Truitt (votes at 13) - Little Swift Creek Fire Department, 4580 U.S. 17 N., Ernul13 Ernul, Little Swift Creek Fire Department, 4580 U.S. 17 N., Ernul14 Vanceboro - Vanceboro Fire Department, 375 N.C. 43, Vanceboro15 Epworth (votes at 14) - Vanceboro Fire Department, 375 N.C. 43, Vanceboro16 Grantham 1A - #7 Township Fire Department, 1705 Old Cherry Point Road, New Bern17 Croatan - #6 Township Fire Department, 109 Carolina Pines Blvd., New Bern19 Harlowe - Harlowe Community Center, 125 Godette School Road, Havelock20 Fairfield Harbour - Fairfield Harbour Fire Department, Community Center, 589 Broad Creek Road, New Bern21 Brices Creek - #7 Township Fire Department Substation, 1815 Brices Creek Road, New Bern23 Grantham 2B - New Song Church, 521 W. Grantham Road, New Bern

Jones County

Board of Elections:

252-448-3921

367 N.C. 58, Trenton

Precincts:

PO1 Beaver Creek - Wyse Fork EMS Building, 6721 Wyse Fork Road, DoverPO2 Chinquapin - Phillips Crossroads Fire Department, 3085 N.C. 58 N., TrentonPO3 Cypress Creek - Comfort Fire Department, 4255 N.C. 41 W., TrentonPO4 Pollocksville - Pollocksville Fire Department, 209 Beaufort Road, PollocksvillePO5 Trenton - Board of Elections, 367 N.C. 58 S., Unit B, Trenton (temporary location)PO6 Tuckahoe - Whaley’s Chapel Church, 8156 N.C. 41 W., RichlandsPO7 White Oak - Maysville First Baptist Church, 201 Main St., Maysville

Lenoir County

Board of Elections:

252-523-0636

110 S. Herritage St., Kinston

Precincts:

Kinston 1 - Carver Court Recreation Room, 301 E. Bright St., KinstonKinston 2 - Gordon Street Christian Church, 118 E. Gordon St. KinstonKinston 3 - Fairfield Recreation Center, 850 Greenbriar Road, KinstonKinston 4 - Tanglewood Church of God, 2103 Rousel Road, KinstonKinston 5 - Spilman Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, KinstonKinston 6 - Teachers' Memorial School Gym, 500 Marcella Drive, KinstonKinston 7 - Grainger Place Apartments, 301 Summit Ave., KinstonKinston 8 - Holloway Recreation Center, 100 N. Myrtle Ave., KinstonKinston 9 - First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Phillips Road, KinstonContentnea - Hugo Free Will Baptist Church, 3122 Grifton Hugo Road, GriftonFalling Creek - Trinity United Methodist Church, 3768 Banks School Road, KinstonInstitute - Institute Methodist Church, 4821 Bryan-Hardy Road, LaGrangeMoseley Hall - La Grange Community Building, 410 E. Washington St., LaGrangeNeuse - Lenoir County Coop-Ext, 1791 N.C. 11-55, KinstonPink Hill 1 - Bethel Baptist Church, 236 Jonestown Road, Pink HillPink Hill 2 - Pink Hill Rescue Building, 305 S. Central Ave. Pink HillSandhill - Sandhill Volunteer Fire Station, 3216 British Road, KinstonSouthwest - Southwood Volunteer Fire Station, 1556 N.C. 58 South, KinstonTrent 1 - Deep Run Volunteer Fire Station, 3582 N.C. 11 South, Deep RunTrent 2 - Moss Hill Ruritan Building, 6902 N.C. 55 W., Seven SpringsVance - Grace Fellowship Church, 327 Academy Heights Road, KinstonWoodington - Smith's New Home FWB Church, 5851 U.S. 258 South, Deep Run

Onslow County

Board of Elections:

910-455-4484

246 Georgetown Road, Jacksonville

Precincts:

Bear Creek - Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 677 Bear Creek Road, HubertBrynn Marr - Pine Valley United Methodist Church, 910 Pine Valley Road, JacksonvilleCatherine Lake - Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department, 2957 Catherine Lake Road, RichlandsCross Roads - Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, 2031 Pony Farm Road, JacksonvilleEast Northwoods - Jacksonville Commons, 100 Recreation Lane, JacksonvilleFolkstone - Folkstone Freewill Baptist Church, 133 Old Folkstone Road, Holly RidgeGum Branch - Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 173 Briarneck Road, JacksonvilleHalf Moon - The Potter's House, 4805 Gum Branch Road, JacksonvilleHaws Run - Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 1022 Haws Run Road, JacksonvilleHolly Ridge - Holly Ridge Community Center, 404 Sound Road, Holly RidgeHubert - Hubert Volunteer Fire Department, 118 Hubert Blvd., HubertJacksonville - First Presbyterian Church, 400 N. Bayshore Blvd., JacksonvilleMills - White Oak Community Church, 6181 New Bern Highway, JacksonvilleMortons - Grants Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Old 30 Road, JacksonvilleNew River - Living Hope Community Church, 1310 Hargett St., JacksonvilleNine Mile - Bethany Baptist Church, 1077 Nine Mile Road, RichlandsNortheast A - Enon Chapel Baptist Church, 333 Freedom Way, JacksonvilleNortheast B - Centerview Baptist Church, 1165 Piney Green Road, JacksonvilleRichlands - Onslow County Museum, 301 S. Wilmington St., RichlandsSneads Ferry - Sneads Ferry Community Center, 126 Park Lane, Sneads FerrySwansboro - Swansboro Rotary Center, 1104 Main St. Ext., SwansboroTar Landing - Tar Landing Baptist Church, 3884 Richlands Highway, JacksonvilleVerona - Verona United Methodist Church, 110 Town Point Road, JacksonvilleWest Northwoods - First Baptist Church, 1985 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville