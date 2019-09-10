HAMPSTEAD -- The Topsail Township Friends of the Library will be holding its fundraiser for "Meet the Author" to be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Alison Capra, author of "How Not to be a Miserable Cow" will be the featured speaker. The presentation and book signing will be held at the Hampstead Women's Club, 14435 U.S. 17.

The cost is $32 and includes dinner catered by Jebby’s on 17. SwingBridge Beer & Wine will have a cash bar available.

To make a reservation, stop by the Hampstead Library, located at 75 Library Drive (910-270-4603) or call Dawn Hall at 704-756-4619.

Proceeds to benefit Topsail Township Friends of the Library.

