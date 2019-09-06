Hurricane Dorian brushed by Craven and its surrounding counties with heavy rain and wind Friday morning, but with considerably less damage compared to Hurricane Florence almost exactly a year ago.

Aside from downed trees and noticeable flooding – particularly around the Slocum Creek area – Havelock appears to be over the worst of the storm, according to Andrew Kimball, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“The worst is shifting to the east – [the] tip of Cape Hatteras. We still have a couple of rain bands with light to moderate wind gusts. There will be breaks in the clouds by afternoon. This isn’t nearly as bad as Florence,” Kimball said.

Maximum sustained winds as of 5 a.m. were around 30 mph, according to Kimball. Power outages continued to be a problem with Duke Energy reporting over 100,000 residents of eastern North Carolina to be powerless as of 9:30.

Havelock citizens were out and about tending to their yards, cleaning up leaves and carrying broken branches to the front of their houses Friday morning. Even with a decent amount of rainfall there was little standing water except for the lower-lying area around Indian Hills.

A few blue tarps can still be seen on houses around Havelock, an indicator of an area still not fully recovered from Florence, and some residences still need surface and roof repairs. Dorian, it seems, was merciful locally.

Rick Zaccardelli, Havelock’s fire chief said it was a fairly quiet night Thursday compared to last year when members of the Havelock Fire & Rescue worked rotating 48-hour shifts during Florence.

“We had two calls unrelated to the storm. Havelock was spared massive damage, and we were lucky,” he said.

Flooding toward Ocracoke and The Outer Banks could be severe even “life-threatening,” according to the NWS in Newport, with significant storm surge inundation.

However, locally the flooding should not be that severe, according to the NWS. Duke Marine Lab in Beaufort reported storm surge water levels to be around 5 feet.