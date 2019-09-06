Trash and debris pickup in Eastern North Carolina will begin soon.

In New Bern, public works will spend the weekend clearing the streets of debris and downed trees, the city announced on its Facebook page.

On Monday, crews will start regular leaf and limb pickup. Citizens are asked to pile vegetative debris curbside, but not in the street. Limbs can’t be longer than five feet in length and five inches in diameter so crews and machinery can pick it up.

Construction debris, furniture and appliances will not be picked up.

Waste Industries’ Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

The City of Jacksonville will “use the standard plan” regarding trash and debris pickup following Hurricane Dorian, Assistant City Manager Glenn Hargett said.

“This may not reach the threshold of FEMA reimbursement, we won’t bring in any outside contractors like we did after Florence, but the city will work toward pick up,” Hargett said. “Crews are expected to be out Monday and then we still have the regular household garbage to pick up. So it takes us a while to get the whole city.”

Meanwhile, Onslow County Public Information Officer Lisa Line said a decision on whether the county will have debris pickup will be made Monday.

“We will wait and see to get a better idea of what’s needed,” she said. “It depends on what need there is. As far as trash is concerned, our landfill is expected to be open in the morning.

Solid Waste will re-open its landfill on Saturday at 6:30 a.m.

The following convenience sites will also be open: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 698 Swansboro Loop Road in Swansboro, 122 Carver Drive in Midway Park, 678 Ramsey Road in Ramsey, 320 Old Folkstone Road in Folkstone, and 2531 Dawson Cabin Road in Verona. The mobile unit at 1355 Belgrade-Swansboro Road in Silverdale will be open Saturday from noon to 6 pm.

For city trash and debris, Hargett asked citizens to make four separate areas for pick up.

“The first area is just for yard debris, vegetative things that were knocked down. We do ask that you cut the vegetative debris at a reasonable length,” Hargett said. “The second area would be things like damage to your home, construction type of debris.

“The third area is regular city trash in the normal container. Keep it separate so the trucks can get to it. The fourth area is recycling in your container. Make sure cardboard is flat.”

Hargett also reminded people the city will make efforts to pick up normal trash and recycling that wasn’t picked up this week before Dorian.

“We still owe people the Thursday and Friday routes because we were not able to pick up their garbage,” he said. “What we will be doing is try to pick it up Thursday’s route first.”