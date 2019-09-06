Early voting for the 3rd Congressional District election has been extended due to Hurricane Dorian.

On Friday, State Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell issued an order mandating additional one-stop early voting hours in the following counties affected by Hurricane Dorian:

BeaufortCarteretChowanCravenGreeneHydeJonesLenoirOnslowPamlicoPitt

In each of these counties, early voting, including same-day registration, will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Sept. 7 at the county board of elections office or the in lieu of site (Lenoir, Pitt), according to a press release from the State Board of Elections. Satellite early voting sites will not be open.

For various reasons, including lingering poor conditions, power outages and availability of personnel, the other six counties in the district will not conduct early voting Saturday, according to the release.

The order also extends the canvass date in the 3rd Congressional District to Sept. 20 and extends the deadline for absentee ballots to be received to to Sept. 18, provided that they were postmarked by Election Day.

“We appreciate the hard work of county election officials to quickly assess the damage and prepare to serve voters on Saturday in most of the counties in the 3rd Congressional District,” Brinson Bell is quoted as saying in the release. “This is an important election, so we encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard.”

Election Day in the 3rd Congressional District is Tuesday, September 10. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Brinson Bell reached out to county elections officials across the state asking for help at the State Board and in counties with ongoing elections that are being impacted by the storm, according to the release. Elections officials from at least 22 counties – including western counties such as McDowell, Ashe, Yancey and Haywood – volunteered to travel east for a long weekend to help. The volunteers will either help staff in Raleigh or be deployed to counties in the 3rd and 9th congressional districts that need assistance over the next few days.

“This response from county boards of elections shows the dedication of our statewide elections team to getting the job done for the voters,” Brinson Bell said via the release. “We are thankful to all those who volunteered to help and for elections officials who continue to conduct elections under these difficult circumstances.”