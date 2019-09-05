Updated 12:07 p.m.

The National Weather Service has received reports of five possible tornadoes in the Onslow County and western Carteret County areas.

With several reports already made and the potential for tornado activity continuing as Hurricane Dorian passes through Eastern North Carolina, the National Weather Service encourages residents to have more than one way to receive weather alerts.

“With multiple storm threats out there, make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings,” said meteorologist Erik Heden with the National Weather Service Office in Newport.

As storms moved through this morning with early bands of Hurricane Dorian, reports came in from weather spotters and the public regarding tornadoes in several areas.

A spotter reported a tornado at 8:09 a.m. Thursday three miles west of Sneads Ferry and reports followed at 8:59 a.m. of a tornado moving through the intersection of N.C. 24 and 172 and blowing a transformer.

Within minutes reports came in at 9:02 of a water spout near Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle and then a tornado touching down. The Town of Emerald Isle reported property damage, with the most significant at Boardwalk RV Park.

There were additional reports of a tornado touching down with roof damage near Stella and one touching down near Belgrade.

Meteorologist Tony Saavedra said they have seen photos from the damage at Emerald Isle but won’t be able to officially confirm the tornadoes until NWS officials are able to survey the sites.

Several of the reports may be related to the same storm passing through.

With a number of tornado warnings issued around Eastern North Carolina, residents are reminded to follow several safety steps if a tornado is reported in their area.

The NWS defines a tornado as "a violently rotating column of air that is in contact with the ground," according to their website. Wind speeds in can range from 65 mph to 318 mph, the latter being the highest tornado wind speed ever recorded.

If a tornado watch is listed for your area, the NWS says that means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in and around the area. It's usually issued for a large coverage area and is intended to give people enough time to review their safety plan.

When a tornado warning is issued, the NWS says a developing tornado has been detected or has been reported on the ground by a reliable source. These warnings typically last no longer than 45 minutes, but if one is issued you should seek shelter immediately.

"If you see a tornado or feel threatened, move to a safe place immediately, as precious seconds can save your life," the NWS advises.

_____________________________

Original story

The Town of Emerald Isle has reported damage after a tornado touched down this morning near Bogue Inlet Pier.

The tornado hit near the pier around 9 a.m. and began as a waterspout that passed by near the pier. There was property damage in the vicinity of Islander and Reed drives. Boardwalk RV Park sustained the most severe damage, according to a storm update on the town’s website.

No injuries have been reported.

The tornado is the second reported in the area.

A tornado was spotted and confirmed by National Weather Service radar around 8 a.m. near Sneads Ferry.